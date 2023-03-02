Unidentified gunmen attacked an Argentinian market Thursday that is owned by the in-laws of soccer superstar Lionel Messi. The gunmen left a vaguely threatening note for the Argentine native.

The attack took place in Rosario, Argentina's third-largest city, at the Unico supermarket, which is owned by the family of Messi's wife, Antonella Roccuzzo. Both Messi and his wife are from Rosario and many of their family members still live in the city.

Police said two men on a motorcycle fired at least a dozen shots into Unico supermarket early Thursday morning, and while no injuries were reported, the gunmen left a message on a piece of cardboard that read, "Messi, we're waiting for you. Javkin is also a drug trafficker, so he won't take care of you."

The note refers to Rosario's mayor, Pablo Javkin, who spoke to reporters about the increase in violence, the shortage of police, and the lack of protection in the city, following Thursday's attack.

"I doubt everyone, even those who are supposed to protect us," Javkin said in an interview with a local radio station, according to the Associated Press.

Javkin, a center-left politician, has clashed with the ruling Peronist coalition and cast suspicion on both federal authorities and the dangerous criminal gangs which stalk the city for their complicity in the attack.

"Where are the ones who need to take care of us?" Javkin said. "It's clear that those who have the weapons and have the possibility of investigating the criminals aren't doing it, and it's very easy for any gang to carry out something like this."

Javkin also took to Twitter to express his frustrations with law officials, citing the growing frequency with which he has had to plead for assistance in reeling in crime.

"Rosario is 300km [from Buenos Aires], it is near," wrote Javkin. "We want to get all the resources against crime that Argentina has to take care of us, to protect this city that gives the country glory and science, countryside and art, federalism and union."

Messi, 35, plays for the French club Paris Saint-German and spends most of his time abroad in Europe. It remains unclear why assailants would target him or his family, especially when considering the importance the soccer legend has to the country.

In December, Messi led Argentina to its first World Cup trophy in 36 years and on Monday won Best FIFA Men's Player for his 2022 play.

Neither Messi nor his wife has commented on the shooting in Rosario.