Former GOP Rep. Liz Cheney called Donald Trump a "petty, vindictive, cruel, unstable man" after the former president said she should have "guns trained on her face."

The Republican presidential candidate, in an interview with former Fox News personality Tucker Carlson on Thursday, described Cheney, who has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president, as a war hawk.

"She's a radical war hawk. Let's put her with a rifle standing there with nine barrels shooting at her, OK?" Trump said in the Arizona interview. "Let's see how she feels about it, you know, when the guns are trained on her face."

"You know they're all war hawks when they're sitting in Washington in a nice building saying, 'Oh, gee, let's send 10,000 troops right into the mouth of the enemy,'" he continued.

Cheney, who was co-chair of the House committee that investigated Trump's role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol, likened the former president to a dictator Friday morning.

This is how dictators destroy free nations. They threaten those who speak against them with death. We cannot entrust our country and our freedom to a petty, vindictive, cruel, unstable man who wants to be a tyrant. #Womenwillnotbesilenced #VoteKamala https://t.co/URH5s929Sa — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) November 1, 2024

"They threaten those who speak against them with death," the Republican from Wyoming said on X.

"We cannot entrust our country and our freedom to a petty, vindictive, cruel, unstable man who wants to be a tyrant," she said, adding #Womenwillnotbesilenced #VoteKamala.

The Harris campaign posted a video of Trump's sit down with Carlson on X without comment.

On the campaign trail, Harris has spoken out against Trump's comments calling those who oppose him the "enemy from within."

"Donald Trump has repeatedly called his fellow Americans the 'enemy from within' and even said that he would use the United States military to go after American citizens," she said.

"And let's be clear about who he considers to be the enemy from within. Anyone who refuses to bend a knee or dares to criticize him would qualify, in his mind, as the enemy within, like judges, like journalists, like nonpartisan election officials," the vice president said.