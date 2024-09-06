One day after former Republican Rep. Liz Cheney said that she will be voting for Kamala Harris in the November presidential election, she said Friday that her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, will be joining her in backing the Democratic ticket in 2024.

The younger Cheney's decision to oppose Donald Trump, with whom she has had an ongoing feud that cost her a seat in the House, was not a major surprise. But word that her famous father, a staunch conservative who served as VP under George W. Bush, will pull the Democratic lever turned some heads.

"Dick Cheney will be voting for Kamala Harris," Liz Cheney said Friday. "If you think about the moment that we're in, and you think about how serious this moment is, my dad believes and he's said publicly that there's never been an individual in our country who is as grave a threat to our democracy as Donald Trump."

Liz Cheney announced her voting preference Thursday and few were taken by surprise since her role on the January 6 House Select Committee made her an outcast among pro-Trump Republicans. She lost her Wyoming seat in 2022 and has since been campaigning to end Trump's domination over the GOP.

"I don't believe that we have the luxury of writing in candidates' names, particularly in swing states," she told voters Thursday. "As a conservative, as someone who believes in and cares about the Constitution, I have thought deeply about this. Because of the danger that Donald Trump poses, not only am I not voting for Donald Trump, but I will be voting for Kamala Harris."

But her father has represented the ultra-conservative wing of the Republican Party for decades. However, she claims her father feels the same as her about the risk Trump poses to the nation. "That's the moment that we're facing," she said of her father's seriousness about the election.

Liz Cheney also used the occasion to announce that she supports Rep. Colin Allred (D-Texas) in his race against longtime Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) for the US Senate seat he has held since 2013.

"It's not Ted Cruz," she joked about her choice in the race. "We need people who are going to serve in good faith. We people who are honorable public servants, and in this race, that is Colin Allred, so I'll be working on his behalf."