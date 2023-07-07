KEY POINTS BigHit Music dropped Jungkook's concept photos for the idol's upcoming solo single

The photos showcased the BTS member's tattoos and toned abs

BTS' "Golden Maknae" will release his digital single, "Seven," on July 14

BigHit Music released the concept photos for Jungkook's digital solo single, "Seven."

On Friday at midnight KST, BigHit Music dropped seven photos of Jungkook across social media and Weverse in line with the promotion schedule of the idol's solo single. In the concept photos, Jungkook showcased his arm tattoos and toned abs, increasing the anticipation of fans for "Seven."

The "Golden Maknae" of BTS pulled off a classic white shirt and leather pants for his first look, showcasing his full-sleeve tattoos. In his second look, Jungkook wore an unbuttoned blazer paired with denim jeans, showing off his toned abs.

As of press time, the same photos uploaded on BTS' official page on Facebook already gained almost 415,000 reactions, 133,000 shares and 47,000 comments.

Meanwhile, the three-tweet thread of photos posted on Twitter has over 522,000, 337,000 and 341,000 likes.

Following the release of Jungkook's concept photos for "Seven," BigHit Music/Hybe Labels dropped a "Seven" campaign short film.

The 17-second short film featured Jungkook in his classic white shirt and leather pants outfit seemingly posing with a stool chair. The film ended with a gaze and a wink from the South Korean idol.

The short film already amassed almost 1.7 million views within 11 hours since its release on YouTube.

#Jungkook drives fans wild with his new gorgeous #Seven concept pic, and takes over WORLDWIDE twitter trends with JEON JUNGKOOK trending at #1 with 156K tweets, #Jungkook_Seven trending at #2 worldwide with 921k tweets and now Jungkook trending at #1 with 1.9 MILLION tweets!… pic.twitter.com/6HJbhsT3m3 — World Music Awards (@WORLDMUSICAWARD) July 6, 2023

After dropping the concept photos, Jungkook took over the worldwide Twitter trends. According to World Music Awards, Jeon Jungkook trended at No. 1 with 1.9 million tweets, while #Jungkook_Seven trended at No. 2. As of 2:00 a.m. Friday.

As of 10:52 a.m., Jeon Jungkook remains trending on Twitter Philippines at No. 8 with 246,000 tweets.

Jungkook is set to release his solo digital single, "Seven," on July 14. This will make him the sixth member of BTS to officially debut as a soloist.

"Seven," described as an "invigorating summer song" that will make listeners feel the full breadth of Jungkook's charm, will be released on July 14 at 1 p.m. KST.

Jungkook's solo single will follow J-Hope's "Jack In The Box," Jin's "The Astronaut," RM's "Indigo," Jimin's "Face" and Suga's "D-Day."

Before its release, "Seven" can be pre-saved on Spotify and Apple Music. For those who want a physical copy, the single CD of "Seven" can be pre-ordered on BTS' U.S. shop for $1.99. However, as of press time, it is marked as sold out on the website.

In other news, Jungkook's self-composed solo song, "Still With You," topped iTunes' top song charts in 83 territories around the world Tuesday, according to The Korea Times.

His other self-composed solo track, "My You," ranked No. 1 on iTunes' top song charts in 15 countries, including Finland, Paraguay, Japan and Qatar.

The two songs were officially released on music streaming platforms as part of the promotion for Jungkook's upcoming first official solo single.