His ability to recall certain things has continued to surprise fans over the years

Whether he has a photographic memory has been put into question tons of times

Throughout his illustrious career, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has been highly regarded by fans for his sustained dominance on the court over the past 20 years despite being in his age-38 season.

Regardless of his achievements on the court, one aspect of his game that does not get talked about enough amongst NBA fans' circles, outside of the occasional meme, is his high basketball IQ.

James and fellow Lakers forward Anthony Davis spoke with reporters following their Game 1 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, May 2 and was asked about the Warriors' 14-0 run to tie the game at 112 apiece in the fourth quarter.

Amazingly enough, James was able to recall every single missed field goal attempt the Lakers had over that span.

"I can think about four or five shots. AR (Austin Reaves) had a shot from the left wing [and] missed it, I had a fadeaway jumper in the paint, missed it. I was able to hit AD (Anthony Davis) on the cut on one of his patented jump hooks, he missed it. Got an offensive rebound, missed it again. D'Lo (D'Angelo Russell) had a wide-open three opposite of their bench. Sometimes, it's a make-or-miss league," James stated.

While it is true that athletes in the highest levels of pro sports can remember some details of their performance, most do not recall such instances to the levels that James has been able to do over the course of his career.

Details are what make or break an athlete's chances of winning regardless of sport and for James to be able to do it consistently is an amazing feat in and of itself.

Examples of such instances date back to as early as Brian Windhorst's 2014 breakdown piece of James' memory wherein he collated moments from the then-Miami Heat star's career, both on the court and outside of it, that showcased this feat.

Fans have since compared his ability to recall such fine details to that of chess grandmasters like Magnus Carlsen who is able to identify the details down to a tee just by looking at the specific positions of pieces on a chessboard and even point out the succeeding moves.

Even those viewing any sporting event would be hard-pressed to recall certain sequences that they had just seen if asked about it, which further points to how maniacal, and downright insane, some athletes are when it comes to them striving for greatness.

Granted having an eidetic memory and photographic memory are certainly different things as everyone has the former while the latter is a special ability wherein the latter points to long-term image retention, James is simply an absolute freak of a human being.

While there has been a dispute as to whether James does have a photographic memory, it cannot be denied that it is his greatest strength outside of being a 6-foot-9, 250-pound basketball player that can still dominate at his age.

The Lakers will look to take advantage of James' formidable memory in Game 2 as they look to go up 2-0 on the defending champions.