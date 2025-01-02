Louisiana's Governor is facing backlash after posting a smiling photo outside a steakhouse just hours after the New Year's Day terrorist attack in New Orleans left many dead and dozens injured.

On January 1, a U.S. citizen and former Army staff sergeant, Shamsud-Din Jabbar, drove a truck into a crowd on Bourbon Street in the French Quarter, killing 15 people and injuring 30 more, Newsweek reported.

The attack, later tied to ISIS, involved improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and bypassed barricades that were out of operation due to a repairs. Jabbar was ultimately killed in a shootout with police.

Hours after the attack, Gov. Jeff Landry posted a photo on social media with his wife and friends, smiling and giving a thumbs-up outside Bon Ton Prime Rib steakhouse, located near the attack site.

Ate dinner tonight in New Orleans. Proud to be a part of this incredibly resilient city. See everyone at the game tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/JhEJDb5E9P — Governor Jeff Landry (@LAGovJeffLandry) January 2, 2025

His post praised New Orleans' resilience and referenced the Sugar Bowl, which was rescheduled to Thursday due to the attack.

The photo was widely criticized as "tone deaf" and "insensitive," with both supporters and opponents questioning its timing and appropriateness.

Landry defended the post, emphasizing the importance of projecting strength and normalcy during tragedy.

"It's important to understand that we have many visitors in the city of New Orleans right now," Landry wrote on X. "Safety is our top priority and we want our guests and the world to know that Louisiana does not cower to radical islamic terrorists. Our restaurants and all New Orleans has to offer remain open for business!"

Despite his response, public and political figures continue to scrutinize Landry, with some calling for greater accountability in handling public messaging during crises.

"Dude. Several of your constituents are no longer alive due to a terrorist attack and you thought going out to a steak house with friends and then posting about it was a good idea? Fire yourself," one user replied.

"You are out of touch with your country and those in your city who felt afraid and attacked today. Many of us (in other states) could not even eat today because we were sick knowing what happened in our nation while you were more concerned about steaks and the advertisement of your restaurants," another user added.

Meanwhile, the FBI and local law enforcement continue investigating the attack.

Originally published by Latin Times