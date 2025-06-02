A bill aimed at banning so-called "chemtrails" advanced in the Louisiana House of Representatives on May 29, with State Rep. Kimberly Landry Coates (R-Ponchatoula) citing the appearance of "big white lines" in the sky as evidence of government-led weather manipulation.

Coates defended the bill, SB46, by claiming that aircraft are dispersing chemicals that she said alter weather patterns, WVUE reported.

"This bill is to prevent any chemicals above us in the air, specifically to modify the weather," she said on the House floor.

Despite overwhelming scientific consensus that these lines — condensation trails, commonly known as contrails — are harmless byproducts of aircraft exhaust interacting with cold air, Coates and other lawmakers insist they are evidence of a broader government conspiracy.

"I've seen the documents with at least nine federal agencies," Coates claimed, when asked who she believes is responsible. She did not offer additional details on the nature of the documents or name the federal agencies.

As to which chemicals are being dispersed, Coates cited nanoparticles or aluminum and barium, along with "some with long words I can't pronounce."

Contrary to Coates' assertions, the Environmental Protection Agency and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) have repeatedly denied use of weather modification programs or chemical agents in the sky.

The bill passed with a 58-32 vote, along with amendments requiring the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality to log resident complaints about "chemtrails" and share the data with the Louisiana Air National Guard. Penalties for violators were removed from the bill, with Coates saying enforcement should wait until state agencies "understand chemtrails better."

"When you look up in the air, you watch for the big white lines across the sky," Coates told Democratic Rep. C. Denise Marcelle (D-Baton-Rouge), saying she sees them on a weekly basis.

The bill now heads back to the Senate for concurrence on the House amendments.

Florida, Alabama, and Tennessee have also brought forward legislation based on similar unsubstantiated conspiracy theories involving chemtrails, geoengineering, and weather modification.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy applauded the efforts of states "to ban geoengineering our climate by dousing our citizens, our waterways and landscapes with toxins."

"This is a movement every MAHA needs to support," Kennedy wrote on X. "HHS will do its part."

Originally published on Latin Times