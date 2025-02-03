As tens of thousands of Americans prepare to gather in Washington, D.C., for the March For Life on Feb. 7, a new survey reveals that a majority of Millennial and Gen Z voters are in favor of abortion restrictions.

Conducted by the Demetree Institute for Pro-Life Advancement, a project of Students for Life of America, in partnership with YouGov, the survey found that 67% of registered voters aged 18-42 support some form of abortion restrictions, an increase from 65% in 2024.

The survey indicates a clear rejection of no-limits abortion policies, which would allow abortion at any stage of pregnancy, even in circumstances where there may be a risk of death from an unsafe abortion.

Only 9% of respondents expressed support for "abortion without limits," according to CBN. It also showed some interesting views among Millennials and Gen Z, who now make up nearly half of the U.S. voters.

According to a press release, "[six] in 10 said human rights begin while a child is still in the womb. Only 2% said rights begin when a court says so. Only 25% said human rights begin after birth."

Kristan Hawkins, the founder of Students for Life of America, emphasized the significance of these findings, especially following a presidential election that heavily focused on abortion issues.

"After a contentious election in which the Democratic Party offered basically one assurance, that the number of abortions would increase and that taxpayers would fund it, young voters pulled back. Our poll details common ground, serious concerns, and bad news for Planned Parenthood, the nation's number one abortion vendor," Hawkins said.

"And the best news for political leaders, voter support is on the table for those who protect women and the preborn, as well as taxpayer interests."

This data is interesting, especially as it focuses on younger Americans who are either becoming adults or nearing middle age. As this group makes up a bigger part of the voting population, their opinions are becoming more important. The survey also matches findings from past research.

Earlier this month, tens of thousands of anti-abortion activists, joined by masked neo-Nazis, converged in Washington for the 52nd March For Life rally that President Donald Trump himself addressed by video message.

In the pre-taped video message broadcast to the crowd, Trump pledged unwavering support for their cause during his second term, vowing to "protect the historic gains" made by the anti-abortion movement. "In my second term, we will again stand proudly for families and for life," the president said.

Trump has branded himself as the "most pro-life president ever" and became the first sitting commander-in-chief to attend the March For Life. He also pardoned 23 anti-abortion activists jailed for blockading abortion clinics, calling them "peaceful pro-life protesters."

"Never again will religious persecution be allowed to happen in America," he vowed in his video message earlier this month.

Last year, an annual poll by Knights of Columbus and Marist showed that most Americans continue to support abortion limits. The survey found that 66% of Americans back legal restrictions on abortion, and nearly 60% believe abortions should be limited to the first three months of pregnancy.