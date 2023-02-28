Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., said she was attacked by an "insane" woman and her adult son in an undisclosed restaurant Monday night.

Greene, who is one of the more controversial members of congress, shared her experience on Twitter Monday night, harking on the respect for differing views being lost in national discourse.

"I was attacked in a restaurant tonight by an insane women and screamed at by her adult son," Greene tweeted. "They had no respect for the restaurant or the staff or the other people dining or people like me who simply have different political views."

"I was sitting at my table, working with my staff, and never even noticed these people until they turned into demons," continued Greene.

"People used to respect others even if they had different views. But not anymore," she added. "Our country is gone."

Greene added that they are self-righteous and "completely out of control."

Neither Greene nor her staff offered the name of the restaurant, or evidence supporting her claim. No photos or recordings of the encounter appear to have surfaced online and Greene's office has remained mum on the issue since the initial tweet, sans a statement released to NBC News.

Greene's deputy chief of staff, Nick Dyer, told NBC News that the congresswoman's staff were preparing for upcoming committee hearings when the incident occurred. Dyer said that police were not called to the scene. There were no reports of Greene or her staff being physically harmed or threatened.

After the woman finished dinner, she allegedly came over to Greene's table and "introduced herself politely at first" before she "started berating" the congresswoman, Dyer said, adding that the woman's adult son began "screaming expletives at the top of his lungs" while coming closer to the table.

The situation was eventually diffused, and the mother and son were forced to leave the restaurant.

"The congresswoman deserves to be able to eat at a restaurant in peace," Dyer told NBC News.

Greene has a history of inflammatory public comments. She has stirred up controversy as recently as last week when she called for a "national divorce."

Criticism for Greene's remarks came from both ends of the political spectrum and shared as the U.S. celebrated President's Day, was seen as inappropriate by many.

In early February, Greene made national headlines when she interrupted President Joe Biden's State of the Union speech with heckling and calls of "liar."