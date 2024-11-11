Mattel faced a major embarrassment over the weekend after discovering that a misprinted website on its "Wicked" movie doll packaging directed consumers to porn site, prompting an urgent warning to parents.

The official Mattel Wicked dolls link to a porn site on the box 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/iW4mNVAlPE — just2good (Sarah Genao) (@just2goodYT) November 9, 2024

Instead of linking to the official movie page, WickedMovie.com, the packaging mistakenly listed Wicked.com — a long-established site for adult content.

Thats an insane oversight, someone getting fired lol — Spann (@SpannDaMan) November 10, 2024

The company promptly issued an apology, urging parents to "discard the product packaging or obscure the link" and advising that the incorrect website "is not appropriate for children." Mattel emphasized they are "taking immediate action to remedy this," including removing affected products from shelves at major retailers like Target, Walmart and Amazon.

LEGO didn't make this mistake! I wonder if @Mattel will have a massive recall 😭 pic.twitter.com/td6P6sTSFd — just2good (Sarah Genao) (@just2goodYT) November 9, 2024

The limited-edition collection features dolls inspired by characters from "Wicked," including those based on Ariana Grande's Glinda and Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba. Following the error, dolls with the misprinted packaging have surfaced on eBay, listed for $100 to $800, despite an original retail price between $24.99 and $39.99.

"Wicked," the film adaptation of the hit Broadway musical, will open in theaters Nov. 22.

Originally published by Latin Times.