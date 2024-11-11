Mattel Urgently Warns Parents After Link to Porn Site Ends Up on 'Wicked' Doll Box: 'Discard the Product Packaging'
Mattel issued an apology, stating that the incorrect link is "is not appropriate for children."
Mattel faced a major embarrassment over the weekend after discovering that a misprinted website on its "Wicked" movie doll packaging directed consumers to porn site, prompting an urgent warning to parents.
Instead of linking to the official movie page, WickedMovie.com, the packaging mistakenly listed Wicked.com — a long-established site for adult content.
The company promptly issued an apology, urging parents to "discard the product packaging or obscure the link" and advising that the incorrect website "is not appropriate for children." Mattel emphasized they are "taking immediate action to remedy this," including removing affected products from shelves at major retailers like Target, Walmart and Amazon.
The limited-edition collection features dolls inspired by characters from "Wicked," including those based on Ariana Grande's Glinda and Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba. Following the error, dolls with the misprinted packaging have surfaced on eBay, listed for $100 to $800, despite an original retail price between $24.99 and $39.99.
"Wicked," the film adaptation of the hit Broadway musical, will open in theaters Nov. 22.
Originally published by Latin Times.
© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.
