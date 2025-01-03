You want juice with that.

Consumers have filed a class-action suit against McDonald's, accusing the fast-food giant of charging a "hidden fee" for orange juice with its breakfast combos.

The lawsuit filed in federal court in California alleges that McDonald's misleads its customers by putting a photo of juice on meal boards for fixed-priced breakfast combos, Top Class Actions reported.

McDonald's then charges customers who get the advertised breakfast meals extra for the juice, the suit says.

"McDonald's deceptively misleads consumers by advertising breakfast combination meals to include an orange juice on its menu boards offered at a fixed price," the court filing says.

The suit claims that customers wouldn't have opted for juice with their breakfast or would have shelled out less money for a smaller size had they been aware of the extra cost.

"One or more plaintiffs now no longer purchase breakfast or orange juice from McDonald's because of their negative experience," class action says, according to Top Class Actions.

One of the plaintiffs, Amber Meyers, claimed she ate her breakfast combo - a Two Sausage Egg McMuffin meal with a glass of orange juice - for nearly a year unaware that she was being charged extra.

"If I knew there was a surcharge for the orange juice, I wouldn't have ordered it every time," Meyers said.