Samantha also claimed that the Duchess of Sussex would still be a waitress if it wasn't for their dad

The author previously predicted that the Sussexes' marriage would end in divorce

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle don't have a healthy relationship, her half-sister Samantha Markle has alleged.

Meghan's estranged half-sister, father Thomas Markle Sr. and half-brother Thomas Markle Jr. reunited to share their side of the story in the "7News Spotlight" special "The Markles," which aired Sunday.

In the bombshell interview, Samantha, 58, who recently lost a defamation lawsuit against the Duchess of Sussex, claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan are "unhealthy for each other."

"I think it's a toxic relationship because they're co-dependent," she alleged.

The author made the comments after being asked whether she believes meeting and marrying Prince Harry has "improved" her sister's behavior or made the "whole situation" worse.

"I think it's made it worse because I think [Prince Harry] has the personality profile that perfectly enables someone who is an alleged narcissist," Samantha claimed. "I think he's enabled her, and I don't think they're improving each other's lives."

It isn't the first time Samantha has gotten candid about the Sussexes' relationship.

Following Prince Harry and Meghan's March 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which they made bombshell claims about the royal family, the author predicted that the couple would eventually get divorced unless they sought help.

"I see it ending in divorce unless they get extensive counseling and can agree to work on being honest, to work on apologies to everyone that they've damaged in the course of this bull-in-a-china-shop two-year-spiel," Samantha claimed. "Nothing about any of this has been on it, and the damage to the royals has been massive, especially now."

Samantha speculated at the time that Prince Harry may start questioning his marriage to Meghan following the Oprah interview, which had sparked allegations of racism against the royal family.

"He's got to have a sense of 'Oh my God. Everything you said to me has been a lie.' What man would be happy or comfortable like that?" she claimed.

In the "7News Spotlight" special, Samantha also slammed Meghan's alleged treatment of their father, saying that the former "Suits" star would "still be a waitress" if it wasn't for Thomas Sr., a retired Hollywood lighting director.

Thomas Sr., who suffered a stroke last year, made a "deathbed" plea to reconcile with his estranged daughter but claimed that Meghan still hasn't reached out to him.

He said he hopes to "sit down and talk" with Meghan and "work out our differences."

Meghan and Thomas had a falling out after he was allegedly caught collaborating with paparazzi to stage photos in the lead-up to her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.

Thomas Sr. previously claimed that Meghan stopped taking his phone calls after he canceled his attendance at her wedding. He explained that he couldn't attend as he was recovering from heart surgery at the time.

The special aired a week before King Charles III's coronation at Westminster Abbey in London in London on May 6.

Prince Harry is set to attend the ceremony alone, with Meghan opting to remain in California with their young children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.