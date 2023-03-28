KEY POINTS The Grizzlies will try to sustain their winning run when they face the Magic on Tuesday

The Grizzlies will try to cement their hold of the second spot in the Western Conference

The Magic will stake their three-game winning streak when they visit the Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies will gun for their seventh-straight win on Tuesday, March 28 when they host the Orlando Magic at the FedEx Forum.

It will be a battle of two streaking teams although oddsmakers have picked the Grizzlies as -7.5 favorites to prevail over the Magic.

Meanwhile, the moneyline set for this matchup is -307 for Memphis and +245 for Orlando according to USA Today.

The two teams already met once this regular season with the Grizzlies winning over the Magic, 123-115, back in January.

The Grizzlies' latest victory came at the expense of the Atlanta Hawks, 123-119.

Ja Morant led the way for Memphis with 27 points and six assists. Backing him up was Desmond Bane with 25 markers and five dimes.

The six-game winning streak of the Grizzlies started last March 17, a 126-120 win over the San Antonio Spurs.

However, Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. viewed the win over the Hawks as a monumental one for their squad.

"We haven't really been getting it going on the road," Jackson stated.

Although they have the home-court advantage and a winning streak going, the Magic are on a winning run of their own and cannot be taken for granted.

Orlando is coming off a 119-106 win over the Brooklyn Nets, their third-consecutive win.

Franz Wagner powered the Magic in that win with 19 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists. Wendell Carter Jr. added 18 markers along with six boards.

"Tonight we did it by committee. That's the message that we continue to sell," Magic coach Jamahl Mosley stated in a report by ESPN. "Eight guys in double figures, 30 assists. Our ability to do it together is the most important thing for this group."

The Magic will have their work cut out for them as the Grizzlies try to sustain the momentum with the regular season winding down.

Memphis is currently toting a 47-27 win-loss record in the Western Conference and is in the second spot.

Moreover, they are 2.5 games ahead of the Sacramento Kings who are in third place with a 45-30 win-loss card.

The clash will be televised via Bally Sports at 8:00 PM ET with live streaming also available through the NBA League Pass.