Michigan's Democratic primary election on Tuesday saw President Joe Biden secure a win amid significant opposition related to his stance on Israel's conflict with Gaza.

Notably, a significant number of voters opted to cast their ballots as "uncommitted," showcasing a divided sentiment among Democratic voters.

Meanwhile, in the Republican primary, former President Donald Trump emerged victorious yet again, solidifying his dominance within the party.

As polls closed at 9 p.m., The Associated Press declared President Biden the winner of the Democratic primary in Michigan. Longshot candidates Marianne Williamson and Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.) couldn't provide strong competition to the president.

However, the protest vote by Democrats dissatisfied with Biden's position on the Israel-Gaza conflict remained a notable highlight, indicating a potential challenge for him within his party.

"Four years ago, it was Michigan's diverse coalition that came together to reject Donald Trump's MAGA extremism and sent me and Kamala to the White House. Because of Michiganders, we've been able to work hand in hand with Governor Whitmer and the incredible Democratic leaders in Michigan's congressional delegation to deliver enormous progress," Biden said after his win, as per CNN.

On the Republican front, Trump's landslide victory in the primary further cemented his lead in the race. Despite former Gov. Nikki Haley of South Carolina being his only remaining opponent, Trump continued his undefeated streak in the primary elections.

"I just want to thank everybody, you've been so incredible. The numbers are far greater than we even anticipated," Trump said.

"We win Michigan; we win the whole thing."

Michigan, known for its politically engaged Arab American population, witnessed a significant number of Democratic voters choosing the "uncommitted" option on their ballots. The move might reflect the growing discontent within the Democratic base concerning Biden's foreign policy decisions.

With Michigan playing a pivotal role in the upcoming U.S. presidential election on Nov. 5, the divide in opinion seen during the primary races could signal challenges ahead for both Biden and Trump.

In the 2020 election, Biden narrowly defeated Trump in Michigan by a margin of 2.8 percentage points. As the state continues to be a swing state, both parties are gearing up for a closely contested battle in the upcoming presidential election.