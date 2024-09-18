One of the most watched Senate races is between Republican ex-Rep. Mike Rogers and Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin.

They are seeking to take the seat of outgoing Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow, who decided not to run for re-election.

New polls continue to show a tight race, although Slotkin has been leading in most polling.

The most recent, conducted Sept. 6-9 by Redfield & Wilton Strategies for the Telegraph shows Slotkin with a 5-point advantage with 44% of the vote to Rogers' 39%.

A Morning Consult poll that ran from Aug. 30-Sept. 8 gave Slotkin a 9-point lead in the race.

The polls came out before Tuesday's endorsement of Rogers by the Michigan Farm Bureau. It is the first time the industry group has backed a Republican for the Senate seat since 2006.

Rogers previously represented Michigan's 8th Congressional District. He was in that office between 2001-2015. He previously served in the Michigan State Senate and is an Army veteran and former FBI agent.

Rep. Elissa Slotkin represents Michigan's 7th Congressional District. She was first elected to represent the state's 8th Congressional District in 2018. She previously worked for the CIA and the National Security Council.

Political analyst Larry Sabato's Crystal Ball has ranked the race "Lean Democratic."

Republicans are hoping to flip control of the Senate in November.