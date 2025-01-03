Rep. Mike Johnson will not be reelected as House Speaker in the first ballot after two Republican counterparts refrained from supporting him.

South Carolina's Ralph Norman joined Thomas Massie in his rejection of Johnson, tanking his chances as the party's slim majority in the Lower House meant he could only afford to lose one vote.

Concretely, Massie voted for Tom Emmer, while Norman gave his support to Jim Jordan. Rep. Keith Self voted for Byron Donalds. Johnson ended up getting 216 votes, while Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries got 215.

.@RepRalphNorman votes for Rep. Jim Jordan for Speaker of the House. pic.twitter.com/I452RMmJSa — CSPAN (@cspan) January 3, 2025

The development is a blow for President-elect Donald Trump, who has thrown his weight behind Johnson and had expressed confidence about his chances of being reelected. He said earlier on Friday that him winning would be a "big win for the Republican Party, and yet another acknowledgement of our 129 year most consequential Presidential Election."

Trump has said Johnson is the only Republican able to secure the speakership and showed a willingness to pressure holdouts should that become necessary. The GOP's slim majority and the resignation of now former Rep. Matt Gaetz Means the party has 219 seats in the Lower House. Any prospective speaker could only afford to lose one vote to secure a victory should all Democrats vote for Hakeem Jeffries.

Johnson reportedly spent the week meeting with holdouts, particularly from the hardline House Freedom Caucus, to address concerns over government spending and other issues. In an interview on Thursday, he expressed optimism about his chances, predicting only one holdout vote.