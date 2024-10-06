Tropical Storm Milton intensified into a Category 1 hurricane and was barreling toward Florida's Gulf Coast on Sunday as the death toll from devastating Hurricane Helene rose to 130.

Forecasts show Hurricane Milton's most likely path would have it make landfall in the Tampa Bay area on Wednesday and remain a hurricane as it cuts across central Florida to the Atlantic Ocean, the Associated Press reported.

That would likely spare other southern states battered by Helene, but would again punish the St. Petersburg-Tampa Bay area that's still cleaning up from that storm, which made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane.

Helene's powerful storm surge swamped the coast and caused extensive damage to the 20-mile string of barrier islands that stretch from St. Petersburg to Clearwater, leaving 12 dead in its wake.

Milton was about 815 miles west-southwest of Tampa, with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph on Sunday afternoon, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said that although it remained unclear exactly where Milton would strike, there was no way the Sunshine State would be spared.

"I don't think there's any scenario where we don't have major impacts at this point," he said.

DeSantis said residents had "all day today, all day Monday, probably all day Tuesday" to get ready but warned, "If you're on that west coast of Florida, barrier islands, just assume you'll be asked to leave."