The Milwaukee Bucks are aware that they need to add more guards to their rotation heading into the 2022-23 NBA playoffs.

For a reasonable fee, one candidate said to be on the radar of the 2022 NBA champions is veteran guard Goran Dragic.

The Slovenian guard was waived by the Chicago Bulls in August 2022 but was waived last Tuesday, February 28.

Dragic was on a one-year free agent minimum deal worth $2,905,865 before he was let go from the Bulls.

The 36-year-old guard's performance has noticeably dipped with Dragic hardly felt in the Bulls' campaign this 2022-23 NBA season.

The All-Star guard appeared in 51 games for Chicago, averaging 6.4 points, 2.7 assists, and 1.4 rebounds in 15.4 minutes of action per Basketball-Reference.

These numbers were a far cry from his career numbers of 13.3 points, 4.7 assists, and three rebounds in 939 games played.

Dragic is set to clear waivers on Thursday, March 2, and the Bucks have been singled out as a team that is a strong frontrunner to sign the Slovenian.

According to sources cited by ESPN, a formal agreement could be reached as early as Friday, March 3.

The Bucks could use another backup guard in their rotation as the team prepares for the postseason wars.

Moreover, it would be best to note that Dragic, at one time, strongly considered joining Milwaukee before he ended up choosing the Brooklyn Nets a season ago.

Should a deal fall into place, it is likely to be another minimum deal for the All-Star guard who could be on his last legs.

Since leaving the Miami Heat, the 6-foot-4 guard has hardly put up impressive numbers.

But the Bucks do not need his scoring prowess or playmaking savvy. Rather, Milwaukee would be leaning on his veteran leadership which could factor into their NBA title drive.

His addition would also be timely. The Bucks have overtaken the Boston Celtics for the leadership of the Eastern Conference.

Milwaukee currently owns the best record in the conference with a 45-11 win-loss card, and they are only half a game ahead of the Celtics (45-18).

There are a lot of factors that Dragic is expected to consider. That includes playing time and the opportunity to win an NBA title as his professional basketball career winds down.