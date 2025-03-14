KEY POINTS DOGE terminated an $8.5 million contract for 'fiscal stewardship' and an EEO DEIA contract

Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) said Thursday that it was able to save hundreds of millions in taxpayer money in just two days after it pushed federal agencies to terminate over 200 "wasteful contracts."

The DOGE, an unofficial government agency directly reporting to President Donald Trump, said it was able to save $400 million from 239 terminated contracts worth $1.7 billion.

Which Key Contracts Have Been Terminated?

According to the DOGE's website (still updating) and X posts, key contracts that were terminated in the last two days were:

$8.5 million consulting contract – The contract was supposedly for the purpose of improving "fiscal stewardship" and to help "reskill the workforce."

$440,000 EEO DEIA support contract – Not many details were provided, but EEO (equal employment opportunity) and DEIA (diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility) programs are designed to ensure compliance with anti-discrimination laws.

Contract update!



Over the last two days, agencies terminated 239 wasteful contracts with a total ceiling value of ~$1.7B and total savings of ~$400M, including an $8.5M consulting contract for “fiscal stewardship to improve management and program operations in order to drive… — Department of Government Efficiency (@DOGE) March 13, 2025

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) was also pushed to cancel some major grants this week, including a $740,000 grant that supposedly examined social networks among "black and Latino sexual minority men in New Jersey."

There was also a recently canceled NIH grant worth $620,000 that was supposedly for "an LGB+ inclusive teen pregnancy prevention program for transgender boys."

Today, @NIH cancelled the following grants:



- $620K for “an LGB+ inclusive teen pregnancy prevention program for transgender boys”

- $699K for studying “cannabis use” among “sexual minority gender diverse individuals”

- $740K for examining “social networks” among “black and… — Department of Government Efficiency (@DOGE) March 12, 2025

Elon Musk Says 'Corruption' Attacking Him

A few hours after the DOGE posted its latest update on canceled contracts, Musk took to his own account to re-share a post that suggested he was being attacked by corrupt individuals or entities.

The tech billionaire only said, "Exactly," to the post, but the post has already logged over 11 million views amid recent attacks against some major Tesla locations.

Earlier this week, over half a dozen Tesla charging stations were torched near Boston amid increasing opposition to Musk's continuing government downsizing that has drawn much criticism from Democratic lawmakers and advocates.

Trump has stood behind his close policy advisor amid the backlash, even going as far as advertising Tesla cars outside the White House to show support as boycott calls intensify.

Aside from lamenting recent attacks on his companies, Musk also re-shared a video of former U.S. President Barack Obama speaking about a program to crack down on "pointless waste and stupid spending" within the government. "Obama sounds exactly like DOGE!" the Tesla CEO wrote.

Musk has repeatedly insisted that his strategies—including widespread federal layoffs and grant cancellations—will save billions of taxpayer money that could then be diverted toward the country's multi-trillion-dollar debt.