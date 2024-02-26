Being a woman in business means being part of a world where there are both good things and tough challenges.

On one hand, women bring unique ideas and skills to the table. They're good at understanding people and making connections, which helps businesses grow. But on the other hand, women often face obstacles.

And sometimes, women don't get treated fairly when it comes to pay and promotions. Despite these challenges, being a woman in business also means having lots of chances to succeed. Women can start their businesses, get more education, and speak up for fair treatment at work. By taking advantage of these opportunities, women can make a big impact in the business world and inspire others to do the same.

Here are the women, who are forging paths and breaking barriers across industries, showcasing exceptional leadership and innovation.

1. Julie Sweet, Accenture

Julie Sweet, an American business executive and attorney, has made significant strides in the corporate world. As Chair and CEO of Accenture, she became the first woman to hold this position, guiding over half a million employees worldwide. Sweet's advocacy for diversity and workplace parity has been noteworthy, earning her recognition as one of the most powerful women in corporate America by Fortune and The New York Times.

2. Mary Barra, Chairman and CEO, General Motors

Mary Barra is the Chair and Chief Executive Officer of General Motors, serving since 2014. Under her leadership, GM is committed to a future with zero crashes, emissions, and congestion. Barra prioritizes customer experience and innovation, driving initiatives in electrification, autonomous driving, and software. With a career spanning over four decades at GM, she has held various executive roles and is recognized for her contributions to automotive engineering and business strategy. Additionally, she serves on the boards of several prominent organizations, including The Walt Disney Company and Duke University.

3. Abigail Johnson, Chairman and CEO, Fidelity Investments

Abigail Pierrepont Johnson, the President and CEO of Fidelity Investments since 2014, oversees a global workforce of 45,000 employees. As the granddaughter of Fidelity's founder, she's propelled the firm's evolution with innovative initiatives like cryptocurrency investment. Johnson's leadership has solidified her as one of the world's wealthiest women, with a net worth of approximately $22.6 billion. Recognized for her influence, she consistently ranks among Forbes' most powerful women, shaping the financial landscape with her strategic vision and dedication to growth.

4. Gail Boudreaux, President and CEO, Anthem

Gail Koziara Boudreaux, a prominent American businesswoman and former athlete, boasts a remarkable career trajectory. From her collegiate basketball stardom at Dartmouth to executive roles at major corporations like Aetna and UnitedHealth Group, she has consistently broken barriers. Recognized as one of Fortune's Most Powerful Women and a Forbes list mainstay, Boudreaux's leadership spans healthcare consulting and CEO positions, leaving an indelible mark on both the business world and women's sports.

5. Carol Tomé, CEO, UPS

Carol B. Tomé, an esteemed American business executive, has left an indelible mark on the corporate world. Rising from commercial lending to CFO roles at The Home Depot, she orchestrated substantial growth and financial success. Her tenure at UPS as CEO underscores her strategic acumen, while her board memberships and recognition on Forbes' powerful women lists attest to her influential leadership. Tomé's career exemplifies resilience, expertise, and a commitment to excellence in corporate governance.

6. Jane Fraser, CEO of Global Consumer Banking; President, Citi

Jane Fraser, a British-American banking luminary, ascended to the role of CEO at Citigroup in March 2021, marking a historic milestone as the first woman to lead a major U.S. bank. Her journey from McKinsey & Company to Citigroup saw her navigate challenging roles, from restructuring to consumer banking leadership. Recognized for her strategic acumen, Fraser's tenure is defined by transformative leadership and a commitment to fostering diversity and flexibility in the workplace.

7. Ruth Porat, SVP and CFO, Google, Alphabet

Ruth Porat, renowned for her financial prowess, serves as the Chief Financial Officer of Alphabet and Google, shaping the fiscal strategies of these tech giants. Previously, she held the same position at Morgan Stanley, navigating pivotal roles during the financial crisis. Recognized for her leadership, Porat's ascent to Google facilitated a reorganization that bolstered shareholder confidence, solidifying her status as a trailblazer in finance and technology.

8. Sheryl Sandberg, COO, Facebook

Sheryl Kara Sandberg, an influential American technology executive and author, served as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Meta Platforms, stepping down in 2022. A trailblazer in the tech industry, she was pivotal in Facebook's growth, becoming its COO in 2008 and joining its board in 2012. Sandberg's acclaimed book "Lean In" advocated for women's empowerment. With numerous accolades and a net worth of $1.7 billion, she remains a prominent figure in business and philanthropy.

9. Corie Barry, CEO, Best Buy

Corie Barry is the CEO of Best Buy Co. Inc., overseeing its strategic growth and transformation initiatives. With a background in finance and operations, she has been instrumental in driving the company towards its goal of becoming one of the best places to work in America. With extensive experience at Best Buy since 1999, including roles as CFO and chief strategic growth officer, Barry is focused on achieving $50 billion in annual revenue by fiscal 2025.

10. Judith McKenna, President and CEO, Walmart

Judith McKenna, an English businesswoman, served as CEO of Walmart's international division from 2018 until her retirement in August 2023. With extensive experience at Asda and Walmart, McKenna led significant initiatives to enhance employee welfare and drive strategic growth, including overseeing Walmart's $16 billion acquisition of Flipkart. Recognized for her leadership, she ranked no. 14 on Fortune's list of the Most Powerful Women in 2022.

11. Karen S. Lynch, President and CEO, CVS Health

At our senior leadership forum, our new CFO Shawn Guertin talked about the power of purpose in driving company growth. Shawn will play a critical role in making @CVSHealth an even bigger part of consumers’ everyday health. Welcome, Shawn! https://t.co/Knj7yrh0ct pic.twitter.com/t4mJhM2iH8 — Karen Lynch (@KarenSLynch) June 4, 2021

Karen S. Lynch, president and CEO of CVS Health, is a pioneering American businesswoman. Renowned for her transformative leadership, Lynch became the first female president of Aetna in 2015 and the highest-ranking female chief executive on the Fortune 500 list in 2021. Throughout her career, she has reshaped the landscape of healthcare, driving innovation and championing inclusivity. Lynch's remarkable achievements have earned her numerous accolades and recognition as one of the most influential business leaders.

12. Jessica Tan, Executive Director, Co-CEO, Ping An

Jessica Tan Sin-yin, the executive director and co-CEO of Ping An Group, is a prominent figure in the finance and technology sectors. With a distinguished career spanning McKinsey & Company and Ping An Group, Tan has been recognized for her leadership and influence. Named among Fortune's Most Powerful Women International, she is renowned for her strategic vision and contributions to innovation, shaping the global landscape of finance and technology.

13. Emma Walmsley, CEO, GSK

Dame Emma Walmsley DBE is the CEO of GlaxoSmithKline, the first woman to lead a major pharmaceutical firm. With a background at L'Oréal, she rose through the ranks at GSK, emphasizing innovation and strategic focus. Recognized as one of Fortune's Most Powerful Women, her leadership style blends dynamism with clear objectives. Outside of work, she's known for her dedication to talent development and enjoys yoga.

14. Shemara Wikramanayake, Managing Director and CEO, Macquarie

Shemara Wikramanayake, an Australian businesswoman, serves as the CEO of Macquarie Group Ltd. Notably, she advocates for increased renewable energy production and climate adaptation initiatives. With a legal and banking background, she ascended through Macquarie's ranks, becoming its first female CEO. Recognized globally, she's known for her leadership in finance and climate advocacy. Born in England to Sri Lankan parents, she migrated to Australia and excelled in her career, earning top CEO honors.

15. Deb Henretta, ex-Group President, Global Beauty at Procter & Gamble

Deborah Ann Henretta is an American businesswoman with a 30-year career at Procter & Gamble, becoming one of the company's top female executives. She led various divisions including Baby Care, successfully reviving the Pampers brand, and later led the Beauty sector in Asia. After returning to the US, she became the global president of e-commerce before retiring in 2015. Currently, she serves on several boards and works as a senior advisor for companies like General Assembly.

16. Indra Nooyi, CEO, Pepsico

Indra Nooyi, a trailblazing business leader, transformed PepsiCo with her strategic vision and commitment to sustainability. Born in India, she pursued higher education at Yale, ascending to the helm of one of the world's largest food and beverage companies. Nooyi's innovative initiatives, like Performance with Purpose, emphasized societal responsibility while driving corporate success. Her legacy extends beyond profit, inspiring a new era of purpose-driven leadership in the global business community.

17. Amy Hood, Chief Financial Officer, Microsoft

CFO Amy Hood has transformed Microsoft's approach to building revenue and establishing a legacy. @Fortune recognizes her important influence on business transformation: https://t.co/2OQEv4E4E5 — Microsoft (@Microsoft) September 24, 2018

Amy Hood, an American executive, made history as Microsoft's first female CFO in 2013. Joining in 2002, she ascended through various roles, playing a pivotal role in major acquisitions like GitHub. Hood's leadership propelled her to Forbes' list of The World's Most Powerful Women multiple times. Beyond her corporate prowess, she shares her journey of belonging and inclusion, embodying purpose-driven leadership in both professional and personal spheres.

18. Safra Catz, CEO of Oracle

Safra Catz, CEO of Oracle Corporation, is an Israeli-American business tycoon known for her tenure at Oracle since 1999. Rising through the ranks, she became co-president in 2011 and sole CEO in 2019. Catz's strategic leadership drove Oracle's growth, making her one of Fortune's most powerful women in business. Beyond corporate success, she's politically active and a lecturer at Stanford Graduate School of Business.

19. Emily McEvilly, Chief Customer Officer, Workday

Workday SVP Emily McEvilly kicks off Collaborate & Close, our final session of #wdayrising. Wrapping up another amazing year! pic.twitter.com/iFQ2pc3MG9 — Workday (@Workday) September 29, 2016

Emily McEvilly, Chief Customer Officer at Workday, leads the company's customer experience division, enhancing deployment success and satisfaction. With over a decade at Workday and previous senior roles at Oracle, McEvilly's expertise spans enterprise cloud applications. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in international business from Clemson University and has a track record of driving innovation and value for a global clientele.

20. Dr. Gabriella Rosen Kellerman, Chief Product Officer, BetterUp

Dr. Gabriella Rosen Kellerman, MD, serves as Chief Product Officer at BetterUp, a leading provider of personalized coaching for professionals. With a background in psychiatry and expertise in behavioral change technologies, she has played a pivotal role in the company's growth since 2014. Previously, she co-founded a digital health company, led behavioral health products at Castlight Health, and worked at the World Health Organization. She holds degrees from Harvard University and Mount Sinai School of Medicine.

21. Denise Garth, Chief Strategy Officer, Majesco

Denise Garth, Chief Strategy Officer at Majesco, is a distinguished figure in the InsurTech realm and a prominent influencer, recognized in the InsurTech Top 50. With a robust background spanning various leadership roles in both business and IT within the insurance sector, she drives Majesco's strategy, marketing, and innovation initiatives. A seasoned international speaker and author, Garth holds a Bachelor of Science degree in math and computer science from Central College, Iowa.

22. Elizabeth Brockey, Chief Customer Officer, Simpli.fi

Elizabeth Brockey, Chief Customer Officer at Simpli.fi, spearheads client service excellence in localized programmatic advertising. With nearly a decade at Simpli.fi, she drives strategic initiatives to optimize campaign performance and customer satisfaction. Brockey's leadership experience includes roles at AdShuffle and True.com, leveraging her expertise in sales, marketing, and employee development. She holds degrees from The University of Texas at Dallas and East Tennessee State University, emphasizing her commitment to continuous learning and professional growth.

23. Lan Cheng, Chief Technology Officer, Salary.com

As Chief Technology Officer at Salary.com, Lan Cheng leads the development of cloud-based compensation solutions, positioning the company as a trusted resource for salary insights. With four years at Salary.com, Cheng has steered initiatives to enhance its market dominance. Previously, Cheng held leadership roles at Konexa Technology Inc. and Intronis Technologies. His expertise drives Salary.com's suite of services, empowering clients with reliable compensation data for informed decisions.

24. Jessica Jurva, Chief Customer Officer, Lucidworks

Jessica Jurva serves as the Chief Customer Officer at Lucidworks, spearheading customer-centric strategies for the California-based enterprise search technology firm. With over two decades of experience in senior sales and customer success roles, Jurva excels in ensuring customer satisfaction throughout their journey. Her extensive background includes successful enterprise-level integrations for Fortune 500 companies, drawing from her tenure at esteemed firms like Intuit, Visa, and TIBCO. Jurva holds a Bachelor of Science in business administration from Notre Dame de Namur University.

25. Dayna Rothman, Chief Marketing Officer, OneLogin

Dayna Rothman, the Chief Marketing Officer at OneLogin, specializes in expanding marketing capabilities within rapidly growing tech firms. With notable achievements at D2iQ and Marketo, she excels in enhancing marketing contributions to revenue and guiding companies through rebranding initiatives. Rothman, also an author and educator, garners recognition as a top marketing influencer and lecturer. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in English from Southern Connecticut State University and an MBA from Golden State University.

26. Shaimaa Elk, EVP, defi SOLUTIONS

Shaimaa Elk is the Chief Information Officer and Chief Technology Officer at defi SOLUTIONS, where she drives innovation in financial services technology. With a background in product management, operations, and IT leadership, Elk spearheads the development of defi SOLUTIONS' flexible loan origination software platform. Recognized for her contributions to user-friendly solutions, Elk's leadership ensures defi SOLUTIONS remains at the forefront of providing adaptable and efficient tools for auto lenders.

27. Mary Pat Donnellon, Chief Revenue Officer, CallRail

Mary Pat Donnellon serves as the Chief Revenue Officer at CallRail, a premier marketing and analytics platform empowering businesses with digital marketing insights. Since 2018, she's been pivotal in CallRail's growth, overseeing marketing, sales, and revenue operations. With a background in SaaS and technology, Donnellon's leadership fosters customer-centric teams and a culture of transparency. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Ohio State University, passionate about leveraging technology for nonprofit and small business success.

28. Johanna Fagerstedt, Chief Marketing Officer, Quinyx

Johanna Fagerstedt, as Chief Marketing Officer at Quinyx for nearly seven years, has been pivotal in the company's rapid growth. Specializing in cloud-based software for deskless workers, she spearheads innovative, data-driven marketing strategies. With a background in business development and management consulting, Fagerstedt's expertise drives Quinyx's growth and innovation. She holds a Master of Science degree in Business and Administration.

29. Amanda Bohne, Chief Marketing Officer, AppNeta

Amanda Bohne, as Chief Marketing Officer at AppNeta, drives precise network and end-user experience performance monitoring solutions for distributed enterprises. With extensive SaaS-based marketing experience, she excels in demand generation, impactful messaging, and team building. Recognized for data-driven excellence, Bohne's leadership spans roles at iboss, Care.com, Carbonite, and Databox. A Forbes Communication Council member, she holds a Master's in Advertising Management from Boston University and a Bachelor's in Communication from Stanford University.

30. Kim O'Connor, Chief Information Officer, ServicePro

Kim O'Connor, as Chief Information Officer at ServicePro, leads the development of specialized business management solutions for lawn care and pest control enterprises. With roots in family-owned ServicePro, O'Connor spearheaded pivotal projects like Rollins Inc.'s conversion, solidifying the company's reputation as an industry standard. Armed with a degree from Ohio University, she ensures ServicePro remains competitive and customer-focused, serving over 2,000 clients globally.

Breaking barriers

These top 30 women in business exhibit exemplary leadership qualities that are carving a path for others to follow. Their vision, determination, and strategic acumen are reshaping industries, fostering innovation, and driving growth. By championing diversity, fostering inclusive workplaces, and promoting talent development, they are breaking barriers and paving the way for future generations of leaders. Through their bold decision-making, resilience in the face of challenges, and commitment to excellence, they inspire others to strive for greatness and seize opportunities for success.