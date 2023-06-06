KEY POINTS A positive case of Mpox has been identified in a Milwaukee resident

It is the first confirmed case in Milwaukee since March

Those at higher risk are being advised to take precautions, get vaccinated

Health authorities have identified a positive case of Mpox in a Milwaukee resident as they continue to warn about a potential resurgence of the viral infection this summer.

The Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) said the patient has already been isolated and close contacts have been notified, reported CBS58.

Milwaukee has reported 37 cases of Mpox so far. The latest is the first case in the city since March 20.

It is rather similar to the recent resurgence of Mpox cases in the city of Chicago, which barely saw cases in the previous months.

The latest case in Milwaukee is an important reminder that the outbreak still isn't over. This echoes the sentiment of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which had warned members of the public of a potential resurgence of Mpox cases over spring and summer.

The U.S. is one of the countries hardest hit by the global Mpox outbreak, logging more than 30,000 cases so far. Cases have dramatically dwindled after the peak in August 2022. However, authorities have still been on alert about a potential resurgence, with the CDC warning in mid-May that "the outbreak is not over."

"The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to receive reports of cases that reflect ongoing community transmission in the United States and internationally," the agency had said. "Spring and summer season in 2023 could lead to a resurgence of mpox as people gather for festivals and other events."

Authorities are urging people, clinicians and health agencies to be aware of potential new outbreaks. Those who may be at higher risk for Mpox have been advised to get vaccinated.

#DidYouKnow? There is a vaccine that can help reduce your risk of getting #mpox if you are exposed to the virus. Learn more and see if you are eligible: https://t.co/kbz7KRQWsQ pic.twitter.com/y9LPH5LPnU — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) June 5, 2023

So far, the outbreak has been associated with close person-to-person contact, disproportionately impacting certain groups, like gay and bisexual men, other men who have sex with men (MSM), and transgender people.

The World Health Organization (WHO) warn that anyone can get Mpox "regardless of their sexuality."

"Stigmatizing people because of a disease is never ok," it noted.

There is still no specific treatment for Mpox. The vaccine remains one of the main ways of protecting oneself from contracting it.

Although it is still possible to contract Mpox even after getting vaccinated, it may lessen the severity of the condition, making it more manageable. It may also make the spreading of the disease "less likely."