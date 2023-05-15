KEY POINTS CDC posted the alert ahead of gatherings in the Spring and Summer

A dozen confirmed mpox cases were recently logged in the Chicago area

The agency is urging at-risk people to be prepared against mpox for upcoming gatherings

Health authorities in the United States are warning of a possible resurgence of mpox (previously known as monkeypox) over the Spring and Summer seasons. The outbreak is still "not over," it said.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned of the potential uptick in mpox cases in its Health Alert Network (HAN) Health Update to clinicians and public health agencies released on Monday. The warning comes as this year's Spring and Summer seasons usher in festivals and other gatherings that bring people together.

The CDC cited the recent mpox resurgence in the Chicago area, wherein about a dozen cases were reported between April 17 to May 5, 2023 — those with available travel history showed recent travel to New York City, Mexico and New Orleans.

This uptick in Chicago followed months in which there were barely any reported cases.

"In the United States, cases of mpox (formerly monkeypox) have declined since peaking in August 2022, but the outbreak is not over," the CDC noted, adding, "Spring and summer season in 2023 could lead to a resurgence of mpox as people gather for festivals and other events."

Similarly, the World Health Organization (WHO) only recently declared the end of the mpox multi-country outbreak as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) but still stressed the importance of long-term efforts for the management of the disease.

The CDC alert comes about a year since the start of the global mpox outbreak where the illness was logged in places where it wasn't historically observed. Though the initial cases were linked to international travel, it soon spread through person-to-person contact, largely among gay and bisexual men, other men who have sex with men (MSM), and transgender people.

And while the cases have since been on a massive decline — including in the U.S., which has been seeing a steady downward trend — there are still concerns over the possibility of a resurgence.

Given this risk, the CDC is urging clinicians to be on the lookout for possible cases and to encourage those who may be at risk for it to get vaccinated.

The agency stressed the importance of getting vaccinated, which it noted to be "one of the most important prevention measures." Although cases may still occur in those who have gotten the vaccine, those who have had their two doses tend to have less severe symptoms.

The CDC has provided resources for at-risk communities during the Spring and Summer seasons, encouraging them to be prepared for upcoming events. This includes measures like getting vaccinated and getting tested for mpox as well as other STIs. People are also encouraged to protect themselves through various means like avoiding skin-to-skin contact with someone who has a mpox-like rash and washing one's hands often.

"The warmer months are full of events that celebrate the LGBTQ+ community," the CDC noted. "Preparing for this season is a great opportunity to make sure that you stay healthy before, during, and after these celebrations."