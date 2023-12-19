MrBeast is an American YouTube star, philanthropist, and entrepreneur. Known for his wild, entertaining videos, generous giving, and charisma, MrBeast has acquired a jaw-dropping 259 million subscribers.

Who is MrBeast?

MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, was born on May 7, 1998, in Wichita, Kansas, and has since moved to Greenville, North Carolina. He started his YouTube channel in 2012 at the age of 13, and his first videos featured him playing video games.

MrBeast is known for his fast-paced and high-production videos, which feature elaborate challenges and large giveaways. He went viral in 2017 after his "counting to 100,000" video earned tens of thousands of views in just a few days.

Apart from his main channel, MrBeast runs several other YouTube channels including Beast Reacts, MrBeast Gaming, MrBeast 2 (formerly MrBeast Shorts), and the philanthropy channel Beast Philanthropy.

He is also the founder of MrBeast Burger and Feastables and a co-creator of Team Trees and Team Seas, fundraisers that have raised millions for environmental causes.

MrBeast has won the Creator of the Year award four times at the Streamy Awards in 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023; he also won the Favorite Male Creator award twice at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards in 2022 and 2023.

In 2023, Time named him one of the world's 100 most influential people. He has ranked on the Forbes list for the highest-paid YouTube creator in 2022.

MrBeast Net Worth and How Did He Amass His Fortune?

As of 2023, MrBeast has a net worth of more than $100 million, as per The Street. He is one of the highest-paid YouTubers on the planet.

Starting as a gaming streamer, Jimmy Donaldson, also known as MrBeast, became an internet sensation with his YouTube channel accumulating over 6 billion views since its inception in 2012 when he was just 13.

His main account boasts over 219 million subscribers, while MrBeast Gaming has over 40.6 million, making him one of the wealthiest YouTubers, thanks to a dedicated fanbase.

MrBeast rose to global fame in 2018, gaining attention for donating $10,000 to a homeless man. Since then, he has become synonymous with philanthropy, giving away millions through generous challenges and giveaways.

The popular YouTuber's wealth primarily comes from YouTube, with a high pay-per-1000-views rate from hundreds of millions of subscribers across five channels. Sponsorship deals and a successful merch store further contribute to his elite wealth.

In 2021, MrBeast made $54 million from his YouTube channels alone, surpassing the earnings of the wealthiest YouTuber in 2020, Jake Paul. His Squid Game video alone accumulated over 541 million views.

Philanthropy and Business Ventures

MrBeast is known for his YouTube stunts that give large sums of money away to friends or charity. He is considered the pioneer of philanthropic YouTube stunt videos.

In November 2022, it was reported that he was looking for investors to buy into his business at a valuation of $1 billion. It has not yet been reported what investors, if any, he attracted or the final valuation.

The YouTuber has acknowledged that he doesn't generate income from his videos. Instead, he channels all the funds back into production. The reinvestment in his content allows him to produce top-notch videos that consistently draw a large audience.

"I just wanna make better videos, period. I don't care about making money. I just want to make the best videos on the planet," he told CNN.

His videos are known for being very expensive to produce, as he often spends millions of dollars on prizes, props, and production costs.

Some of his most popular videos include giving away $1 million to random strangers, buying a private island and giving it away, and tipping $10,000 to pizza delivery drivers. He also launched a nationwide chain of burger restaurants called MrBeast Burger.

MrBeast's charity projects include TeamSeas, a collaboration with Mark Rober to raise $30 million for ocean cleanup and a November 2021 food drive where he donated one million meals. In April 2023, he gave away almost $3 million worth of clothing to homeless shelters and funded sight restoration for 1,000 blind people in February 2023, CNN reported.

MrBeast's Projected Income for 2024

According to estimates, MrBeast's net worth is projected to be around $500 million in 2024. The projection is based on his current income sources and the consistent growth of his YouTube channel. If the current trend continues, he could potentially take his net worth to unprecedented heights by 2024 -- and to the half-way mark to being a billionaire!