Music streaming giant Spotify has dipped its toes into the world of Non-fungible Tokens (NFTs) by testing a new service called token-enabled playlists.

The newly launched service, which is currently in its testing phase, allows NFT holders to link their wallets to the streaming service and listen to curated music.

At the moment, the service is exclusively available to token holders with Moonbirds, Fluf, Overlord and Kingship communities.

The testing of Spotify's new service will run for three months and where the playlists will be actively updated during this period.

Also, the token-enabled playlists are only available to community members that have a unique link.

Content creator and web3 gaming and media influencer who uses the Twitter handle @Overlord_xyz shared on the social media platform more details about Spotify's new service, including its exclusive availability to Android users in the u.S., U.K., Australia, Germany and New Zealand.

They also mentioned that holders of the lizard-themed Creepz NFT project can link their Web3 wallet on Spotify to gain access to the NFT community's "Invasion" playlist.

"We've been selected as one of Spotify's partners in a new pilot. Exclusive pilot of their token-enabled playlists. Launching with a holder-curated playlist," the tweet read.

Overlord x @Spotify 🎶



We’ve been selected as one of Spotify’s partners in a new pilot.



🦎 Exclusive pilot of their token-enabled playlists

🎧 Launching with a holder-curated playlist



Details below ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/MDTjPRCXS5 — Overlord (@Overlord_xyz) February 22, 2023

Aside from Overlord, Kingship, a universal Music Group's NFT also informed its more than 32,000 followers that it had made a token-gated playlist that features Led Zeppelin, Missy Eliott, Snoop Dogg and Queen.

"We, KINGSHIP strive to ALWAYS be at the forefront of technology and music. Now, we're taking this commitment a step further by launching a brand new token-enabled playlist with @Spotify ! This is a specially curated playlist exclusively for KINGSHIP Key Card (NFT) holders<" the tweet read.

We, KINGSHIP strive to ALWAYS be at the forefront of technology and music.



Now, we're taking this commitment a step further by launching a brand new token-enabled playlist with @Spotify!



This is a special curated playlist exclusively for KINGSHIP Key Card (NFT) holders. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/5ftjk8OgC6 — KINGSHIP (@therealkingship) February 22, 2023

Additionally, the lead developer of NFT liquidity pool NFTX Apoorv Lathey shared a screenshot of Spotify's pilot service, featuring a step-by-step process on how to gain access to curated playlists on the music streaming site.

Spotify rolling out token gating 👀 pic.twitter.com/AL8wmBCOr9 — Apoorv Lathey (@apoorvlathey) February 22, 2023

Spotify "routinely conducts a number of tests in an effort to improve our user experience," the music streaming giant's spokesperson said, adding that "some of those end up paving the path for our broader user experience and others serve only as important learnings."

Spotify, which has more than 489 million users has tried integrating NFTs into its service in the past.

It has also allowed artists like The Wombats and Steve Aoki to promote Non-Fungible Tokens in their Spotify profiles.

Unfortunately, the global music streaming platform did not offer additional information about its plans to expand the token-enabled playlist it is currently testing.