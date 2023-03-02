Viewers who watched "My 600-Lb Life" Season 11, episode 5, met 42-year-old Mark Rutland, who, unlike past TLC subjects, rejected Dr. Nowzaradan's advice to get gastric bypass surgery.

At his heaviest, Rutland weighed 715 pounds due to his fast food addiction and struggles with binge eating. During his "My 600-LB Life" episode, Rutland revealed everyday tasks felt like "torture" due to his weight.

"When you get to be this size, you're definitely broken mentally," Rutland said during the episode. "I know I'm fat, and I have the ability to change, but I can't stop eating because when I'm eating, it's the only time I get relief from the physical pain. It's the only time I'm happy."

Although Rutland eventually went for help with his weight loss journey, he determined he could reach a healthier weight without the gastric bypass surgery.

Rutland told Distractify that he used his episode of the TLC series as motivation to turn his life around and acquire methods that would assist in his weight loss journey.

"My mindset going into this was to put your head down and go to work, let your actions speak for themselves," he said.

"In doing so, I found purpose again, a mission that was so insurmountable that it — for me to accomplish it — would take everything I have, plus [I] would have to get stronger and develop traits I don't have."

Rutland was able to lose 150 pounds by himself and believes he can lose a total of 500 pounds without surgery.

According to an update on his Instagram page, Rutland is still committed to his weight loss journey. On Tuesday, he shared a video of himself exercising with a personal trainer.

Since filming his episode, Rutland said his relationship with food is now "astronomically different." While he isn't completely against receiving bariatric surgery, Rutland insisted he will only turn to the procedure as a last resort.

"I am going to keep working hard and tackle this beast head-on," he said. "Surgery will probably never be off the table for me, the doctor might be right, and I might really have a zero percent chance, but until I know that I can't do this on my own, surgery is not an option."

"My 600-LB Life" Season 11 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.