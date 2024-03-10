In a tragic incident near Rio Grande City, Texas, a UH-72 Lakota helicopter assigned to the federal government's border security mission crashed Friday, claiming the lives of Chief Warrant Officer 2 Casey Frankoski, 28, and Chief Warrant Officer 2 John Grassia, 30, both from the New York National Guard.

Border Patrol Agent Chris Luna, 49, also lost his life in the crash. The helicopter, operated by the District of Columbia Army National Guard, was conducting aviation operations when it went down in a field. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

One National Guard soldier from New York, serving as the aircraft crew chief, sustained serious injuries in the incident. The injured soldier remains hospitalized, and the National Guard Bureau has withheld the release of the soldier's name, AP news reported.

Major General Ray Shields, the adjutant general of New York, expressed shock and devastation over the deaths of Frankoski and Grassia, emphasizing prayers for the injured crew chief's swift recovery.

Troy Miller, the acting commissioner of Customs and Border Protection, conveyed heartbreak over the death of Border Patrol Agent Chris Luna, survived by his wife and two children, parents, and a brother.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas extended deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and expressed hope for the injured National Guardsman's swift recovery.

Chief Warrant Officer 2 John Grassia, a former New York state trooper, enlisted in the New York Army National Guard in 2013. Chief Warrant Officer 2 Casey Frankoski, from Rensselaer, New York, joined the National Guard in 2016, specializing in UH-60 Black Hawk and UH-72 Lakota helicopter piloting. New York Governor Kathy Hochul mourned the loss, stating, "There is no greater calling than service to and defense of your country."

The crash victims were part of Detachment 2, Company A, 1st Battalion, 244th Aviation Regiment. The helicopter was on a mission for border security in an area heavily patrolled by both state and federal authorities. As investigations continue, the nation mourns the loss of these dedicated individuals who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to their country.