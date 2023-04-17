KEY POINTS Bettors will have a field day with the first batch of Game 2 matchups

The Brooklyn Nets can surely overcome their plus-10 odds against the Sixers

The Sacramento Kings have more than enough to fulfill their plus-1 odds versus the Warriors

The NBA playoffs are starting to heat up with its first set of Game 2 matchups later today with two three-versus-six matchups as the Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors look to tie the series with the Philadelphia 76ers and Sacramento Kings respectively.

The following odds were provided by Bet365 via Covers.com.

Brooklyn Nets versus Philadelphia 76ers (Sixers lead 1-0)

Oddsmakers have the Sixers as the minus-10 favorites ahead of Game 2 versus the Nets after a scorching hot performance to secure Game 1 to a score of 121-101.

The Sixers relied heavily on their dynamic duo of James Harden and Joel Embiid to carry them as they poured in 23 and 26 points apiece with the latter leading the team in scoring.

Tobias Harris and Tyrese Maxey added 21 and 13 points of their own to help carry the Sixers' offense, but it was the former's defense that played a big role in the win.

Mikal Bridges kept the Nets within striking distance of the Sixers' nine-point lead entering the second half as he had 23 points while Cameron Johnson added 10 points of his own to stay within striking distance.

However, the Harris-led defense of the Sixers clamped down on Bridges in the second half to just seven points as they eventually cruised to the win.

Bridges and Johnson are expected to again play big roles in Game 2 as the Nets offense will again be the focal point on offense as it opens up the rest of the floor for Nic Claxton, Dorian Finney-Smith and Spencer Dinwiddie to do damage.

With their first taste of playoff action with the Nets and entering as 10-point underdogs, head coach Jacque Vaughn certainly has cooked something up for his wards to break the Sixers' defense and reward those who might bet on them.

Sacramento Kings versus Golden State Warriors (Kings lead 1-0)

Oddsmakers have the Warriors as minus-1 favorites in Game 2 after a dominant first half was unable to translate itself into a victory, losing Game 1 126-123.

De'Aaron Fox was unwilling to let his team be stomped around by the Warriors and responded with a 38-point explosion in his playoff debut, alongside Malik Monk's much-needed 32 off the bench, as the Kings stole Game 1 from the defending NBA champions.

Much has been made of the Warriors' struggles on the road this season after amassing a dismal 11-30 record on the road in the regular season and their woes against the Kings' defense sank their chances of proving their doubters wrong.

For context, the Warriors were anchored by Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson combining for 51 points while Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole contributed 17 points apiece off the bench.

Poole and Thompson will need to be more efficient in their shot-making after going 8-of-19 and 4-of-10 from the field respectively if they wish to avoid another late-game collapse.

Playoff basketball has returned to Sacramento after 17 long years and the Kings are surely not going to be content with a single victory over the Warriors as they have a point to prove against those who would count them out.