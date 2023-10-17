KEY POINTS Taeil has undergone a successful surgery to treat his fractured thigh

NCT 127's 'NEO CITY: THE UNION' will kick off in November at Seoul

The group will have a Japan dome tour in 2024

Taeil will not be joining NCT 127's 'NEO CITY: THE UNITY' tour in South Korea next month as he continues to recover from a motorcycle accident.

SM Entertainment made the announcement through Weverse on Wednesday, updating fans about Taeil's successful surgery and treatment.

"Taeil, who was injured in a car accident last August, underwent successful surgery and is recovering by focusing on treatment with the will to meet his fans as soon as possible," the notice explained.

"We would like to express our deepest gratitude to the fans who are concerned about Taeil's health, and we will do our best to ensure that Taeil can meet his fans again in good health."

On Aug. 15, the singer was involved in a vehicle accident that fractured his right thigh. He has since been on a hiatus, skipping previous NCT 127 performances as he focused on getting better.

"NEO CITY: THE UNITY," which will kick off at the KSPO Dome in Seoul Olympic Park, will be the group's third tour following the successful "NEO CITY: THE LINK" world tour that spanned 17 cities.

NCT 127 3RD TOUR ‘NEO CITY : SEOUL - THE UNITY’



〖 KSPO DOME 〗

WEEK 1 ➫

2023.11.17(FRI) - 7PM(KST)

2023.11.18(SAT) - 6PM(KST)

2023.11.19(SUN) - 4PM(KST)



WEEK 2 ➫

2023.11.24(FRI) - 7PM(KST)

2023.11.25(SAT) - 6PM(KST)

2023.11.26(SUN) - 4PM(KST)#NCT127 #NEOCITY… pic.twitter.com/uoT1kjCLwh — NCT 127 (@NCTsmtown_127) October 16, 2023

The upcoming South Korea leg will have six dates over two consecutive weekends -- from Nov. 11 to 19 and Nov. 24 to 26.

The group will also have a Japan dome tour slated for early 2024, starting at the Vantelin Dome Nagoya on January 7-8.

NCT 127 will then perform at Kyocera Dome Osaka on February 10-11 and the Tokyo Dome on March 9-10.

Until then, fans can watch out for NCT 127 on Mnet's 'M Countdown' on Thursday and MBC's 'Show!' on Saturday.