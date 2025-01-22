Netflix has raised its subscription fees for U.S. users.

The price hike, which will apply to several tiers of the service, follows a good holiday season when the streaming giant added almost 19 million new subscribers.

The company's new pricing plan will increase monthly costs by between $1 and $2.50, depending on the kind of subscription, according to the Washington Post.

The ad-supported standard plan will jump to $7.99 a month from $6.99, and the ad-free standard plan will go from $15.49 to $17.99 per month.

The premium plan — which also allows logins across more than two devices — will cost $24.99, up from $22.99 per month.

Adding extra members to a Netflix account is getting more expensive.

An extra member for the ad-free plan will now cost $8.99 per month, up from $7.99, while the extra member fee for the advertising-based plan remains at $6.99, the BBC reported.

"For us, the goal is to continue investing in programming and deliver more value for our members," Netflix said. "Occasionally, we will ask our members to pay a little more so that we can reinvest to further improve Netflix."

Netflix's move to increase prices comes as it moves into live programming. The push is intended to lure more ad revenue and attract new viewers.