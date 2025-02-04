New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy claims he's personally housing an immigrant with unresolved legal status and dared federal authorities to intervene while alluding to Germans during the Holocaust.

"There's someone in our broader universe whose immigration status is not yet at the point that they are trying to get it to," Murphy said during a weekend event with progressive group Blue Wave New Jersey. "And we said, you know what, let's have her live at our house above our garage, and good luck to the feds coming in to try to get her."

Murphy did not disclose additional details about the individual's background or legal situation, but his comments suggest he's defying Trump's immigration crackdown.

His remarks come as U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) ramps operations in the state, including a recent Newark raid.

Murphy's administration previously pushed back against federal crackdowns, citing the need to maintain "public trust" in law enforcement.

"Our office has requested more information from the Trump Administration about the recent immigration enforcement action in Newark so we have a clear understanding of the facts of this case," a spokesperson for Murphy stated after a January raid, per Fox News.

Trump border czar Tom Homan has criticized officials who protect undocumented immigrants and stated in December that "knowingly harboring and concealing an illegal immigrant from ICE is a violation of the law."

Murphy, however, appears unfazed and draws historical parallels.

"Germans in the 20s and 30s got tired. They got sick of fighting, and look at the price we paid. We cannot roll over. We cannot stop fighting. We need an intensity," he told the crowd.

Both ICE and Murphy's office have not responded to Fox inquiries for clarification.

Originally published on Latin Times