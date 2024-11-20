In an editorial titled "Please, Mr. President, ditch this dreadful duo — Gabbard and Gaetz," the New York Post praised Trump's sweeping cabinet choices but slammed Gabbard and Gaetz as liabilities who risk undermining his administration's goals.

"They're distracting chaos agents who won't accomplish what Trump wants them to, and will most likely backfire on his agenda," the paper urged.

The Post, which previously endorsed Trump for President, criticized Gabbard's foreign policy stance, calling her too isolationist and ill-suited for delivering objective intelligence. They argued her past support for the Iran deal and comments on Ukraine could clash with Trump's need for strong, clear-eyed assessments.

Gaetz faced harsher rebuke, with the Post highlighting ethical concerns, including accusations of misconduct and a lack of discipline. They warned Gaetz's nomination would spark unnecessary battles, distract from Trump's agenda, and give ammunition to Democrats ahead of the 2026 midterms.

"Gaetz may provide the disruption, but he has neither the ethics nor the discipline to rebuild a proper system that will pursue fair prosecutions."

The editorial urged Trump to cut them loose to avoid damaging his momentum and legacy. "There's no need to go to the mattresses over Matt Gaetz," the piece argued, suggesting the Senate would easily confirm more suitable nominees. "If time is of the essence, why waste it with this?"

Despite the article's complimentary tone toward Trump's cabinet choices outside of Gabbard and Gaetz, just last week the Post Editorial Board signaled out Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as a problematic pick for Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services. "We came out thinking he's nuts on a lot of fronts," the critique read.

The New York Post endorsed Trump ahead of the 2024 election, and continues to express support for his presidency within its scathing editorials on select cabinet decisions.

Originally published by Latin Times.