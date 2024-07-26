A wildfire known as the Park Fire rapidly expanded overnight in Northern California, becoming the largest blaze of the wildfire season as it burned more than 145,000 acres, destroyed structures, and prompted mass evacuations.

The fire was allegedly started by a man who pushed a burning car into a gully, authorities said, according to CNN. Ronnie Dean Stout II, 48, was arrested and jailed without bail Thursday morning. He is accused of igniting the Park Fire in Butte County near Chico on Wednesday afternoon.

The Park Fire has so far burned 145,172 acres, destroying numerous structures and forcing evacuations in Butte and Tehama counties, including nearly the entire town of Cohasset.

More than 1,100 firefighters, aided by helicopters and bulldozers, are battling the fire, which remains only 3% contained and has burned an area larger than the size of Atlanta, according to Cal Fire.

Hot temperatures and rugged terrain are significantly challenging firefighting efforts. Rick Carhart, a California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) spokesperson, described the fire activity as "dynamic," with temperatures ranging between 100 and 110 degrees.

The area, untouched by fire for 20 years, is filled with dry vegetation.

According to Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey, the suspected arsonist, Stout, was seen pushing a flaming car into a gully known as "Alligator Hole" in Bidwell Park around 3 p.m. on Wednesday. The fire quickly spread from the car, which had tumbled 60 feet down an embankment, and evolved into the Park Fire.

Stout, who has two prior felony convictions under California's "Three Strikes" law, was spotted blending in with other park visitors as he fled the scene. He will face arson charges in court on Monday.

The Park Fire is one of 64 new fires that erupted in California on Wednesday. It surpassed the Lake Fire near Santa Barbara as the largest wildfire of the season. The Lake Fire, which started on July 5, has burned 38,664 acres and is 90% contained.

Meanwhile, in Oregon, the Durkee Fire continues to rage, growing to nearly 280,000 acres as of Thursday morning, making it the largest active wildfire in the country.

Sparked by a lightning strike on July 17, the fire near the Idaho border remains 0% contained, spreading into Malheur County. Governor Tina Kotek has invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act and deployed the National Guard to assist in battling the Durkee and Battle Mountain Complex fires.

President Biden offered federal support to Governor Kotek, ensuring the state has the necessary resources to combat the fires.