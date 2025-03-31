KEY POINTS Trump said one possible method is for JD Vance to run for president then Vance will hand over the position to him

The Constitution's 22nd Amendment states that no person can be elected as president 'more than twice'

Many X users believe Trump shouldn't attempt a third presidency, or he will be 'humiliated' by Obama

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday insisted that it's possible for him to seek a third term, despite it being prohibited under the U.S. Constitution's 22nd Amendment.

In an exclusive phone interview with NBC News Sunday morning, the U.S. president said he was "not joking" about a potential third term in the White House, noting how there were "a lot of people" who were pushing him to do it.

Trump Reiterates There are 'Methods'

In the interview, Trump said there are ways through which he can bypass the Constitution's provisions regarding a third presidency.

When asked about a scenario wherein his Vice President, JD Vance, would run for the country's highest office then pass the position to him, Trump agreed that it's one of such methods he will attempt.

When pressed to provide more details on the "other" methods he could utilize, Trump refused to answer.

Trump also said "a lot of people would like" him to be in office for a third term, citing recent polls.

What Does the 22nd Amendment Say?

According to the 22nd Amendment, no one can be elected as president "more than twice," but a Trump ally has already filed a resolution seeking an extension of presidential term limits.

As per GOP Rep. Andy Ogles of Tennessee's proposed Constitution amendment, the presidential term should be extended from eight years to 12. If Trump runs for president again in 2028 and he wins, he can remain in office through January 2033.

Many X Users Blast Trump's Statements

On Elon Musk's social media platform X, many are saying Trump shouldn't even be asked about it, since it gives him the idea that he should push through with it.

Stop asking him this question. Bringing it up only reminds him he needs to move on it. — Chris Oldman (@ChrisOldman4) March 30, 2025

One user reiterated that the Constitution is "crystal clear" about the presidential term limits, so Trump cannot do as he pleases.

Others believe there's just "no legal way" for the aging president to pursue a third term.

Another user said it's impossible for Vance to actually give way and hand over the presidency to Trump if he runs in the next presidential race and clinches the win, saying the current vice president is waiting "with bated breath" to get his chance at the presidency.

TikToker Harry Sisson said Trump will only be "humiliated" by former President Barack Obama if he attempts to hold the office for a third time.

Trump should really stop talking about running for a third term unless he wants to get absolutely humiliated by President Obama in a presidential race. pic.twitter.com/eb6S2Hna4v — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) March 30, 2025

Notably, Obama is ineligible to run or be elected as president again since he served two terms from 2009 through 2017. However, Ogles' proposed amendment used wording that will block a Trump vs. Obama face-off in 2028.

It remains to be seen if Trump and his allies can push an amendment to allow him to run for a third time, but for now, at least on social media, many are discouraging him to do so.