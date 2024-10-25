Dozens Of Dogs Burn Alive In Fire At Rescue Shelter: 'We Are Terribly Heartbroken'
The 44 dogs had just been rescued from an animal trafficker
44 dogs were killed in a fire that ripped through an animal shelter in New York.
The dogs had just been rescued from an alleged "dog trafficker," officials said.
The Canton Fire Department said a passerby spotted flames coming from the No Dogs Left Behind building shortly before 1 a.m. on Thursday.
The Canton Fire Department said firefighters were met with "heavy fire in the kennel building," and due to the volume of fire, all of the animals inside perished. No civilians or firefighters were injured.
"ALL of our survivors perished in the fire," No Dogs Left Behind said. "We are beyond sad. We are heartbroken for these dogs. Each dog was a member of our family."
No Dogs Left Behind specializes in rescuing dogs from Asia's dog meat trade. Their statement referred to "survivors" of an alleged dog trafficking operation that had only just made it to the sanctuary before they were killed in the fire.
"Tragically, they are victims once again. We have no words to express our grief," the organization said.
-With TMX
© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.
-
US Unveils National Security Memorandum On AI
-
Commonwealth Presses UK To Atone For Brutal Past
-
New York City May Give Pet Owners Paid Time Off To Care For Sick Animals
-
Chair Of Global Plastics Talks Pledges Deal Next Month
-
Global Business Web Behind Malaysia's 'Houses Of Horror' Youth Homes
-
East DR Congo Grapples With Chinese Gold Mining Firms
-
Climate Change Worsened Deadly Africa Floods, Scientists Say
-
IMF Predicts Slightly Slower Global Growth In 2024 And 2025
-
UN Eyes Modest 2024 Maritime Trade Growth, But Future Uncertain
-
How Much Aid Is Getting Into Gaza?