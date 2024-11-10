Since Donald Trump's election win, online abuse and hate speech toward women has surged, with phrases like "your body, my choice" and "get back to the kitchen" trending on TikTok and X, a new study reports.

Trump's presidential victory has emboldened the "manosphere," interconnected misogynistic online communities that include podcasters, influencers and "pundits," noted the Institute for Strategic Dialogue (ISD), a global think tank dedicated to protecting human rights, which is tracking the trend.

Manosphere influencers "appear to be using the election results as a permission structure to more overtly and aggressively espouse narratives about curbing women's rights," including reproductive freedoms and gender equality, according to ISD's findings, reported by Bloomberg.

The hate uptick against women follows a pitched battle between Vice President Kamala Harris, who took up abortion rights, and Trump, who was once notoriously recorded bragging about "grabbing" women by the "p--sy," and vowed during his campaign to "protect" women, whether they "like it or not."

Phrases such as "your body, my choice," promoted by White nationalist podcaster Nick Fuentes, went viral a day after the election, increasing by 4,600 percent on X and TikTok, ISD reported. As of November 10, Fuentes post with the phrase had over 85 million views.

Posts calling for repealing the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote in the US about a century ago, surged 663 percent compared to the week before the election.

Your body, my choice. Forever. — Nicholas J. Fuentes (@NickJFuentes) November 6, 2024

The rise in hostile rhetoric has even extended to real-life harassment in schools, according to ISD.

As a response to the hate speech, some women have adopted the "4B" initiative, a movement forgoing relationships with men and childbirth.

The issue is even hitting home in the family of Trump ally Elon Musk. His trans daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, has indicated she may leave the country, noting: "I don't see my future being in the United States."