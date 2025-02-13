The U.S. Justice Department, under Attorney General Pam Bondi, has filed a lawsuit against New York state officials, including Governor Kathy Hochul, for allegedly obstructing federal immigration enforcement and undermining efforts to deport undocumented immigrants, as part of the Trump administration's broader crackdown on sanctuary policies.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Albany, challenges New York's "Green Light Law," which included a provision that the attorney general criticized as a "tip-off."

Bondi told reporters Wednesday that this provision required the Department of Motor Vehicles to notify undocumented immigrants when federal agencies requested their information, Reuters reported.

The lawsuit claimed that the New York law violated a section of the U.S. Constitution, which stated that federal law takes precedence over any state or local laws that conflict with it.

Bondi explained that the law makes it difficult for the state to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement efforts, especially because of the "tip-off provision."

The Justice Department is currently asking the court to prevent New York from enforcing the law.

In her first press conference since taking office last week, Bondi vowed that the Justice Department would take action against communities that block federal immigration enforcement.

"New York has chosen to prioritize illegal aliens over American citizens," the attorney general said. "If you don't comply with federal law, we will hold you accountable. It's tipping off an illegal alien, and it's unconstitutional, and that's why we filed this lawsuit."

What is the Green Light Law?

The Green Light Law, which was passed in 2019 and amended in 2020, allows undocumented immigrants to obtain driver's licenses, while aiming to restrict the use of DMV information for immigration enforcement purposes, Politico reported.

The Green Light Law was created to improve safety on the roads by allowing more people to get driver's licenses. It also helps people obtain car insurance, reducing the number of uninsured drivers.

New York officials respond

The lawsuit also names Attorney General Letitia James and DMV chief Mark Schroeder. New York officials, including James and Governor Hochul, have defended the law, arguing it protects the rights of all residents and helps keep the state safe.

Governor Hochul stated that New York was a state that welcomed people who wanted to contribute positively to society, including those who wanted to work and pay taxes. She emphasized that the state still takes action against violent criminals, reported AP.

"We expect Pam Bondi's worthless, publicity-driven lawsuit to be a total failure, just like all the others. Let me be clear: New York is not backing down," the governor stated.

Attorney General James also expressed her commitment to defending the law, stating: "Our state laws, including the Green Light law, protect the rights of all New Yorkers and keep our communities safe."

Justice Department's broader efforts

Last week, the department filed a similar lawsuit against Illinois, challenging its immigration policies, particularly the TRUST Act. The lawsuit claimed that the law restricted state cooperation with federal immigration enforcement and violated the U.S. Constitution's Supremacy Clause.

Tom Homan, a key immigration enforcement advisor, has warned that local officials who obstruct federal efforts to carry out the "mass deportations" promised by Trump during his campaign could face criminal charges.

Bondi did not dismiss the possibility of such charges, but expressed hope that the state and local officials will follow their legal duties.

Before Bondi's confirmation, the department sent a memo to federal prosecutors instructing them to focus on immigration cases and potentially investigate state and local officials who oppose these efforts. However, no criminal charges have been filed so far.