Attorney General Pam Bondi reportedly sold up to $5 million in Trump Media stock on the same day President Donald Trump announced sweeping new tariffs that triggered a market downturn, raising fresh concerns over possible insider trading.

Before becoming attorney general, Bondi had pledged to divest from Trump Media within 90 days of her confirmation as part of her ethics agreement. Her financial ties to Trump Media had been previously disclosed, ProPublica reported.

On April 2, Bondi sold between $1 million and $5 million worth of Trump Media shares, as well as $250,000 to $500,000 in company warrants, according to financial disclosure forms reviewed by the outlet. That same day, Trump held a "Liberation Day" press conference to announce aggressive new tariffs—statements made after the stock market closed.

While it remains unclear whether Bondi executed her trades before or after the market closed, Trump Media shares dropped more than 13% in the days following.

Bondi previously worked as a consultant for Digital World Acquisition Corp., the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that merged with Trump Media & Technology Group, owner of Truth Social.

Bondi's stock sale, timed so closely to a market-moving announcement, has drawn scrutiny over whether she may have benefited from nonpublic information. However, proving insider trading in such cases is notoriously difficult, and there is currently no indication that the Justice Department is pursuing action.

Officials have no publicly responded to reports on the timing of Bondi's sales.

Originally published on Latin Times