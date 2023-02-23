KEY POINTS Paris Hilton said she has been through a lot of and considers herself a "warrior"

Hilton revealed that a teacher flirted with her and groomed her when she was 15

The "Simple Life" star believed she was drugged and sexually abused when she was a teen

Paris Hilton is opening up about the sexual assault and abuse she suffered as a teenager.

In an interview with Glamour published Thursday, Hilton, 42, detailed two incidents of abuse that she encountered at the age of 15. She revealed that she was groomed by one of her teachers and was sexually assaulted by an older man.

"I was just such a young girl and I got manipulated by my teacher," Hilton began. "He took advantage of a young girl and that was something I blocked out as well, I didn't remember it until years later. He would call me on the phone all the time, just flirting with me, trying to put in my mind that I was this mature woman."

She alleged that the unnamed teacher lured her outside her home and into his car one night but that her parents arrived before anything beyond kissing happened.

"We only kissed, but if my parents didn't come, imagine what he would've tried to do?" she told the magazine.

The arrival of her parents had the teacher driving them through Bel Air at "100 miles an hour" in panic as the Hiltons followed them. They managed to get away through a red light, and the teacher drove her back home. The "Simple Life" alum returned before her parents, and she raced back to her room and pretended to be asleep.

"To this day, I've not talked about it with my family. I've never told anyone," she admitted to the magazine. "I don't know what it was, I just felt so ashamed by the whole situation – just from the beginning at such a young age and it really stuck with me in a weird way."

Following the incident, Hilton was sent to live with her maternal grandmother in Palm Springs, California but would travel to Los Angeles on the weekends to see her friends and hang out at Century City mall.

It was during one of these mall outings that she met an older man who allegedly drugged her and took advantage of her.

She recalled that "[older] guys would always just be hanging around the stores" at the mall and that she and her pals would "talk to them" and "give them [their] beeper [pager] numbers."

"And then one day, they invited us to their house and we're drinking these berry wine coolers," she said, adding that one man was particularly forceful in making her drink the wine. "I didn't drink or anything back then, but then when I had maybe one or two sips, I just immediately started feeling dizzy and woozy. I don't know what he put in there, I'm assuming it was a roofie [Rohypnol]."

She remembered waking up a few hours later. She discovered that her pal had left and knew something had happened.

"I remembered it. I have visions of him on top of me, covering my mouth, being like, 'You're dreaming, you're dreaming,' and whispering that in my ear," Hilton alleged.

Hilton said it was her first sexual experience, and like the incident involving her teacher, made her feel ashamed of herself.

Hilton, who just welcomed her son Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum with her husband Carter Reum via surrogate, said she now considers herself a survivor.

"I think I've just been through so many things that I'm a warrior, I'm a fighter, I'm brave. And I'm a bada--," she told Glamour.

Hilton is set to release a new book, "Paris: The Memoir." Her memoir will hit shelves on March 14.