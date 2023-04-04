KEY POINTS The Pelicans will go for another win when they face the Kings on Tuesday

The Kings are looking for a bounce-back win after dropping their last assignment

Brandon Ingram and De'Aaron Fox are expected to lead their respective teams

The New Orleans Pelicans are aware that every win counts, especially with multiple teams tightly knit in the Western Conference.

Although they are -2 favorites to prevail over the Sacramento Kings, this game is likely to go either way per USA Today.

Meanwhile, the moneyline for this matchup is -137 for New Orleans and +116 for Sacramento.

The Kings and Pelicans are deadlocked in their regular-season series.

The Pelicans took the first game, 136-104, but the Kings came back to avenge that loss with a 123-108 victory.

The Pelicans are on a two-game winning streak and will look to book their third victory against the Kings as they last won over the Los Angeles Clippers, 122-114.

In that win, Brandon Ingram led the way with 36 points and eight assists. On the other hand, Jonas Valanciunas finished with a double-double showing of 23 points and 12 rebounds.

"Just maneuvering a little bit, seeing what's open, seeing what spot I can get to on the floor, not forcing the game," Ingram stated after that victory via ESPN. "That's the biggest thing: Seeing what's the best shot for the team, but also making sure that I stay aggressive."

On the other end, the Kings are looking for a bounce-back win as they lost last time out to the San Antonio Spurs in overtime, 134-142.

De'Aaron Fox led the Kings in that loss with 28 points, four rebounds and four assists, while Domantas Sabonis chipped in 26 markers of his own to go with eight boards and six dimes.

"This isn't the ideal time to have a bad loss," Fox stated after the game via ESPN. "But bad losses happen. We should have been a lot better. I don't know how many times this team has scored 140 points, even with overtime included. We have to be much better on that end. We can't keep talking about that."

The Kings are third in the Western Conference and are aware that a win is equally important.

In addition, the Kings are two games behind the second-place Memphis Grizzlies and four games ahead of the Phoenix Suns.

With the tip-off set for 8:00 PM ET, rhe clash will be shown over Bally Sports with live streaming also available via the NBA League Pass.