Pete Davidson and his mom, Amy Davidson, are opening up about Mother's Day in their household.

Pete and Amy teamed up for a new interview with Good Housekeeping. During the chat, the former "Saturday Night Live" star revealed that he bought his mom the same Mother's Day gift for nearly 10 years.

"Mother's Day is an important holiday in my household," Pete said. "We're a close family, and growing up, my sister and I always tried to make things special, although I wasn't always good at it. I'm pretty sure I bought her the same Britney Spears perfume eight years in a row."

Amy raised Pete and his sister, Casey, as a single mother after the siblings' father died fighting fires in the 9/11 attack when they were children, Entertainment Tonight reported.

The mother of two admitted that she never used Pete's present to her, but she appreciated her son's thoughtfulness.

"I never wore it, but I always appreciated it. Pete and his sister, Casey, have done a lot for me over the years. As children, they would always wake me up with breakfast in bed," Amy said.

Although Amy wasn't a huge fan of the perfume Pete bought her, she shared one thing he did on Mother's Day that she really loved.

"One Mother's Day, Pete outdid himself and made me an entire croquembouche," Amy said after Pete mentioned that they have "good culinary talent." "It was unimaginable, like something out of an exotic French bakery! A beautiful tower of cream puffs drizzled with chocolate caramel! It was mind-blowing and how I knew my little boy had something special, if this was what he could pull off when he focused his love and energy."

However, according to Amy, her favorite Mother's Day gift was very simple and didn't cost her kids anything. She was referring to her Mother's Day episode appearances on NBC's Emmy-winning late-night comedy show "SNL," where she met Benedict Cumberbatch and Jack White, who became her friends.

"My favorite Mother's Day gift that I've ever received was simple and straight from the heart, and it didn't even cost my kids anything. It was getting to appear on the Mother's Day episode of 'Saturday Night Live' every year from 2014 to 2022," she told the magazine.

Pete left "SNL" in May 2022 after being part of the show for eight years. He was set to return nearly a year after his exit to host the May 6 episode along with musical guest Lil Uzi Vert.

However, NBC announced that the said episode had been canceled due to the Writers Guild of America strike and that it will be airing repeats of "SNL" until further notice, E! News reported.

Pete currently stars in "Bupkis," a new series based on his real life that premiered on May 4 on Peacock.