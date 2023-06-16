KEY POINTS Pete Davidson was charged with one count of reckless driving Friday

The Los Angeles District Attorney's office said Davidson was involved in "a serious collision into a home"

The DA said it takes "all allegations of reckless driving seriously"

Pete Davidson is officially being charged for his involvement in a car crash earlier this year.

The "King of Staten Island" star was charged with one count of reckless driving after allegedly crashing his vehicle into a home in Beverly Hills in March, Us Weekly reported. His arraignment is set for July 27.

"We believe that Mr. Davidson engaged in reckless driving, which ultimately resulted in his involvement in a serious collision into a home. Luckily, no one was seriously injured as a result of this collision," the Los Angeles District Attorney's office said in a statement to the outlet Friday.

"We know that reckless driving can have devastating consequences. In 2022, traffic fatalities in Los Angeles have reached the highest levels seen in 20 years. This is an alarming trend that we cannot ignore. As a result, it's crucial that we take all allegations of reckless driving seriously and hold those responsible accountable," the office added.

News of Davidson's charges come three months after he allegedly collided his car into a fire hydrant while driving in Beverly Hills on March 4. The comedian was allegedly accompanied by his "Bupkis" co-star and girlfriend, Chase Sui Wonders, at the time of the incident, according to TMZ.

Lt. Christopher Coulter of the Beverly Hills Police Department confirmed to People and Entertainment Tonight at the time that officers responded to a report, which occurred around 11 p.m. that night, and that Davidson was in the car. However, the officer did not confirm if the actor was the one driving or whether Sui Wonders was a passenger.

Unnamed law enforcement sources told TMZ that Davidson was allegedly behind the wheel of a Mercedes and driving at a high speed through the Flats neighborhood of Beverly Hills when he lost control of the vehicle. He allegedly hopped the curb and slammed into a fire hydrant before striking a nearby home and damaging the property, the sources said.

"Preliminary investigators believe speed may have been a factor," Lt. Reginald Evans of the Beverly Hills Police told Fox News Digital in March, adding that no arrests were made.

"The structure of the house is damaged tremendously," the owner of the house told Us Weekly at the time, adding that Davidson's Mercedes was totaled. "It was very dramatic."

The property owner, who was not named, said that only his 16-year-old daughter was home at the time of the accident. He added that no one, including Davidson and Sui Wonders, was "physically injured."

"The main thing for me is they are OK," the owner continued. "We don't think it's safe [to be in the house]."

The homeowner said his daughter was "in shock" and didn't ask Davidson or Sui Wonders many questions at the time. However, the couple allegedly left the phone number of a manager and assured the family that someone would contact them, before a car came to pick Davidson and Sui Wonders up after the incident.

"They gave their phone number of a manager and said the manager will take care of it," the homeowner claimed.