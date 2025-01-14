Donald Trump's Defense Secretary nominee Pete Hegseth dodged a question about using military force to take over Greenland during his confirmation hearing in front of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

President-elect Donald Trump has made several statements about both in recent weeks.

Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) questioned Hegseth about whether he would follow orders to that effect.

"Would you use our military to take over Greenland?" she asked.

He first started dodging the question by answering that Trump had received 77 million votes.

Hirono continued to press him to answer the question.

"One of the things that President Trump is so good at is never strategically tipping his hand," Hegseth replied with a smile. "So, I would never, in this public forum give one way or another what orders the president would give me in any context."

"So it sounds to me that you would contemplate carrying out such an order," Hirono replied. "To invade Greenland."

It was one of several tense moments during the morning's questioning.

Another female Senator grilled Hegseth about his views on women in the military.

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen brought up conflicting statements Hegseth has made about women serving in the military.

In previous interviews and writings, Hegseth has criticized women in uniform but since his nomination, he has publicly reversed his stance to say that they serve important roles in the military.

"Which is it?" Shaheen asked.

Hegseth told the New Hampshire Democrat that it would be "an honor" to serve with women.

"I appreciate your 11th-hour conversion," Shaheen quipped back.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D) New York, continued the line of questioning about women in the military during her seven-minute time period.

She asked him to explain some of his past statements.

"They are brutal," Gillibrand said. "And they are mean and they disrespect men and women who are willing to die for this country."

"I've never disparaged women serving in the military," Hegseth replied. "I respect every single female service member that has put on the uniform, past and present."

Hegseth, a military combat veteran and ex-Fox News host, has faced allegations of sexual assault, financial misconduct and excessive drinking. In one prior incident, he reportedly chanted "kill all Muslims" in front of a veterans group before he was removed.

There have also been lingering questions over his views on gays in the military.

Hegseth also previously called for the restoration of the names of U.S. military bases that honored Confederate generals.

He also has no comparable management experience.

Hegseth can only afford three Republican rejections and still be confirmed, should every Democrat and independent vote against him but he has maintained Trump's support.

At the start of the hearing, Democratic Sen. Jack Reed unleashed a scathing attack on Hegseth.

"I do not believe you are qualified to lead the overwhelming demands of this job," Reed said in an opening statement.

He cited "concerning public reports" about Hegseth including "disregarding the laws of war, financial mismanagement, racist and sexist remarks about men and women in uniform, alcohol abuse, sexual assault, sexual harassment and other troubling issues."

Reed said the allegations are "extremely alarming."

Hegseth was repeatedly interrupted as he gave his opening statement Tuesday morning.

Capitol Police officers had to carry out three protesters in a matter of minutes after each of them started yelling during the hearing.

One of them yelled, "You are a misogynist."

Hegseth paused as law enforcement stepped in to remove them.

Thirteen of Trump's cabinet nominees are being questioned before 11 Senate committees.