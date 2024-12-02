Donald Trump's controversial nominee for Secretary of Defense is under scrutiny after he chanted "kill all muslims" before getting kicked out of a veterans group for being too intoxicated, according to a report.

Pete Hegseth, a former Fox News host and Army National Guard officer, has a history of leadership in veterans' advocacy groups, including Concerned Veterans for America (CVA) and Veterans for Freedom (VFF), The Hill reported.

During his tenure, Hegseth's behavior allegedly reached a tipping point when, according to a whistleblower report, he drunkenly chanted "Kill All Muslims! Kill All Muslims!" at a bar during a official trip to Ohio in 2015. Witnesses claim he also attempted to join performers on stage at a strip club.

Due to a series of allegations of inappropriate behavior, like reportedly sexually pursuing female staff, and financial mismanagement, Hegseth was ultimately removed from leadership roles at both CVA and VFF.

In light of these accusations, Hegseth's nomination faces growing opposition, including from key members of the Senate Armed Services Committee, such as Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), who described the incidents as disqualifying.

"Much as we might be sympathetic to people with continuing alcohol problems, they shouldn't be at the top of our national-security structure," he said. "It's dangerous. The Secretary of Defense is involved in every issue of national security. He's involved in the use of nuclear weapons. He's the one who approves sending troops into combat. He approves drone strikes that may involve civilian casualties. Literally life-and-death issues are in the hands of the Secretary of Defense, and entrusting these kinds of issues to someone who might be incapacitated for any reason is a risk we cannot take."

Originally published by Latin Times