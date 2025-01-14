Democratic Sen. Jack Reed unleashed a scathing attack on Donald Trump's Defense Secretary nominee, Pete Hegseth as the Senate Armed Services Committee began his hearing.

"I do not believe you are qualified to lead the overwhelming demands of this job," Reed said in an opening statement.

He cited "concerning public reports" about Hegseth including "Disregarding the laws of war, financial mismanagement, racist and sexist remarks about men and women in uniform, alcohol abuse, sexual assault, sexual harassment and other troubling issues."

Reed said the allegations are "extremely alarming"

Hegseth, a military combat veteran and ex-Fox News host, has faced allegations of sexual assault, financial misconduct and excessive drinking. In one instance he reportedly chanted "kill all Muslims" in front of a veterans group before he was removed.

There have also been lingering questions over his views on gays and women in the military.

Hegseth also previously called for the restoration of the names of U.S. military bases that honored Confederate generals.

He also has no comparable management experience.

Senator Elizabeth Warren, a member of the Armed Services Committee, previously described Hegseth as "a guy with a track record of being so drunk at work events that he needed to be carried out on multiple occasions."

"Can we really count on calling Hegseth at 2AM to make life and death national security decisions? Nope," she said on X.

Hegseth can only afford three Republican rejections and still be confirmed, should every Democrat and independent vote against him but he has maintained Trump's support.

Thirteen of Trump's cabinet nominees are being questioned before 11 Senate committees.