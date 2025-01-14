Donald Trump's Defense Secretary nominee, Pete Hegseth was repeatedly interrupted as he gave his opening statement Tuesday morning in front of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Capitol Police officers had to carry out three protesters in a matter of minutes after each of them started yelling during the hearing.

One of them yelled, "You are a misogynist."

Hegseth paused as law enforcement stepped in to remove them.

Hegseth, a military combat veteran and ex-Fox News host, has faced allegations of sexual assault, financial misconduct and excessive drinking. In one prior incident, he reportedly chanted "kill all Muslims" in front of a veterans group before he was removed.

There have also been lingering questions over his views on gays and women in the military.

Hegseth also previously called for the restoration of the names of U.S. military bases that honored Confederate generals.

He also has no comparable management experience.

Hegseth can only afford three Republican rejections and still be confirmed, should every Democrat and independent vote against him but he has maintained Trump's support.

At the start of the hearing, Democratic Sen. Jack Reed unleashed a scathing attack on Hegseth.

"I do not believe you are qualified to lead the overwhelming demands of this job," Reed said in an opening statement.

He cited "concerning public reports" about Hegseth including "Disregarding the laws of war, financial mismanagement, racist and sexist remarks about men and women in uniform, alcohol abuse, sexual assault, sexual harassment and other troubling issues."

Reed said the allegations are "extremely alarming"

Thirteen of Trump's cabinet nominees are being questioned before 11 Senate committees.