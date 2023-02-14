KEY POINTS The Suns will try to rack up their second-straight win against the Kings

The Kings will aim to even their regular0season series with the Suns

The game is expected to be neck-and-neck until the final buzzer

The Phoenix Suns will play host to the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at the Footprint Center in a battle of two Western Conference teams looking for their second-consecutive win.

The Suns won in their previous clash, 122-117, in November, and the Kings will try to even the score on Tuesday.

In their last win, Phoenix drew big games from Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton, conquering the Indiana Pacers 117-104.

Ayton finished with a double-double performance of 22 points and 11 rebounds, while Booker was not far behind with 21 markers, five dimes, and four boards.

The win came a day after the Suns acquired the services of Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets.

As far as Booker is concerned, the former NBA MVP should fit right in with the Suns' system.

"It's exciting times for the Phoenix Suns," Booker said in a report by ESPN. "You have one of the best players to ever touch a basketball coming. He's going to fit right in."

The Suns are expected to rely on their defense against the Kings to pull this one off as they are fifth in the league in team opponent points per game, giving up 111.3 points per contest.

Phoenix also owns a defensive rating of 112, which is eighth in the league.

The Kings are will be looking to follow up their overtime win over the Dallas Mavericks, 133-128.

De'Aaron Fox led the way with 36 points, five assists, and four rebounds.

Backing him up was Domantas Sabonis who had a double-double of 22 points and 14 rebounds.

Aside from the good individual plays, Kings coach Mike Brown credited their win to defense.

"Heck of a job by our guys," Kings coach Mike Brown stated. "Defensively, we did a pretty good job in both second halves. ... We had a lot of great individual performances."

A solid defense will be what the Kings would need, particularly against Booker who is known to be an explosive scorer.

The Kings are not exactly one of the top defensive teams in the league right now as they are surrendering 117.1 points per contest.

Their defensive rating is also at the bottom half of the pack at 115.1.

Hence, the Kings vs. Suns matchup will be a battle of defenses and something that can determine the victor.

The Suns are -3 favorites to win over the Kings, while the moneyline for this matchup is -158 for Phoenix and +137 for Sacramento.

Gametime is set for 9:00 PM E.T. with a live broadcast via the NBA League Pass and fuboTV.