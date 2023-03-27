KEY POINTS The Suns will be going for back-to-back wins when they face a hard-luck Jazz

The Jazz will need to come up with something special to diffuse the Suns

Devin Booker and Chris Paul are expected to lead the Suns anew against the Jazz

The Utah Jazz will need more than a home-court advantage against the Phoenix Suns if they want to end their losing ways on Monday, March 27.

The Jazz will play host to the Suns at the Vivint Arena, but they are underdogs heading into this contest.

According to USA Today, the Suns are -6.5 favorites over the Jazz. Meanwhile, the moneyline for this encounter is -270 for Phoenix and +223 for Utah.

Both teams have already met twice this regular season and are tied at 1-1. The Jazz eked out a 134-133 squeaker over the Sun in November, but Phoenix came back to edge Utah roughly a week later.

The Jazz have lost three-straight games, the last of which was a 113-121 loss to the Sacramento Kings.

In that loss, Walker Kessler led the way with 31 points and 11 rebounds. Ochai Agbaji added 20, while Kelly Olynyk had 17 markers and 10 dimes.

"We are all fighters," Kessler said after the game in a report by ESPN. "Going into this game, we knew that it was going to be a battle. We knew we weren't going to quit regardless of who was sitting or not. I'm super proud of this team and how we played. Obviously disappointing that we didn't get the win but it says a lot about the team."

Phoenix, on the other hand, is coming off a big 125-105 win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Suns foiled the Sixers thanks to the efforts of Devin Booker and Bismack Biyombo.

"When things are not going well, what do you do?" Biyombo said via ESPN. "You've just got to put your head down and keep working and eventually we'll catch a break."

Booker tallied 29 points and five assists to lead the Suns. Biyombo, having one of his finest games so far, finished with 17 markers and 13 boards.

"Bizzy plays hard," Suns guard Chris Paul stated. "That's a talent. He's in the right spot at the right time and his energy—we feed off it. He covers up a lot of our mistakes on the defensive end."

The match will be shown over Bally Sports at 9:00 PM ET with live streaming available over the NBA League Pass.