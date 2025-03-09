A small airplane carrying five passengers crashed into the parking lot of a retirement community on Sunday in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, causing multiple injuries.

All five people on board were transported to area hospitals were able to escape the fiery crash, according to local authorities. Their conditions were not immediately known.

There were no injuries on the ground and none of the buildings in the Brethren Village retirement center was damaged, according to local affiliate Fox29. However, several vehicles in the parking lot were damaged by the smoke and flames.

The small private plane was taking off from the Lancaster Airport around 3 p.m. ET Sunday when an unknown issue brought it down in the parking area. It was unknown if the pilot was attempting to crash land, but there was heavy smoke billowing from the spot of the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are launching an investigation into the crash and a Hazmat team was called in to check for any hazardous chemicals.

It was the state's second plane crash of the year after a medical evacuation flight plummeted to the ground and killed seven - six on board and one on the ground.