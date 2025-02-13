President Donald Trump says he will announce "reciprocal tariffs" Thursday.

Trump published a post in the early morning on Truth Social where he discussed tariffs.

"Three great weeks, perhaps the best ever, but today is the big one: reciprocal tariffs," Trump wrote. "Make America great again!!!"

Trump's tariffs have multiple countries vowing retaliation.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba made a request through Japan's Washington-based embassy requesting an exclusion from Trump's 25% steel tariffs against Tokyo.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau plans to respond to Trump's 25% steel tariffs against Canada.

After Trump imposed 25% tariffs on all imports from Canada and Mexico, he delayed them for 30 days after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau agreed to a border plan originally proposed under President Joe Biden.