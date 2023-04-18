KEY POINTS Prince William can be "short-tempered" and difficult to work with, a royal book claims

The Prince of Wales is reportedly a "driven person" and becomes impatient at times

Prince William and Prince Harry are reportedly both "strong-willed" and "stubborn"

Prince William can be "difficult" to work with due to his temper, a new royal book has claimed.

British journalist Robert Jobson spoke with an unnamed senior royal household figure for his newly released biography, "Our King: Charles III: The Man and the Monarch Revealed," Page Six reported.

"He is a driven person and that can make him impatient," the palace insider claimed to Jobson of the 40-year-old Prince of Wales.

The royal source compared Prince William to his father and claimed that King Charles III has more patience than his eldest son.

"That can make William short-tempered when dealing with Charles," the tipster claimed. "The Boss (Charles) has a temper, too, but it does not go on and on. He can get frustrated and flare up and then, in an instant, it is forgotten about. With William, it is rarely forgotten."

Jobson's book also claimed that King Charles had been shocked by his sons Prince William and Prince Harry's vicious tempers, which reminded him of that of their late mother, Princess Diana.

"He knew that they were both strong-willed, stubborn even; conflict would be very difficult to manage and could have a detrimental impact on the monarchy itself," the author of "William at 40: The Making of a Modern Monarch" wrote. "Sometimes the level of belligerence between his sons, and indeed towards him, has shocked Charles."

International Business Times could not independently verify the book's claims.

Last year, King Charles lost his temper in front of cameras just days after the passing of his mother Queen Elizabeth II at age 96 last September.

He was filmed furiously gesturing to have aides clear a desk where he was about to sign the Accession Proclamation, which officially made him the monarch of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth.

His Majesty was also filmed venting his frustration at a leaky pen during a signing ceremony in Northern Ireland. King Charles initially wrote down the wrong date as he signed a visitors' book at Belfast's Hillsborough Castle before his pen started leaking ink.

"Oh god, I hate this [pen]!" he said in the video that had gone viral, standing up and handing it to Queen Consort Camilla. "I can't bear this bloody thing, what they do, every stinking time."

'Every stinking time'



The King's pen began to leak and he lost his temper #KingCharles pic.twitter.com/iD18Um5OaU — TICKER NEWS (@tickerNEWSco) September 14, 2022

Royal author Christopher Andersen also spoke with palace staffers for his 2022 biography of the monarch, "The King: The Life of Charles III."

His former valet, Ken Stronach, claimed that after the royal lost one of his cufflinks down a bathroom sink, then-Prince Charles once allegedly grabbed him, according to Andersen.

Charles allegedly flew into a "blind rage," pulled the sink off the wall and then smashed it as he looked for the cufflink, Andersen wrote. He then allegedly grabbed his valet "by the throat" before a "terrified" Stronach broke free and darted out a side door, the author claimed.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry detailed an alleged physical altercation between him and Prince William in his memoir "Spare," which was released in January.

The Duke of Sussex claimed that his older brother grabbed him by the collar, ripped his necklace and knocked him on the floor during an argument about Prince Harry's wife, Meghan Markle. Prince Harry claimed that Prince William later apologized to him over the incident, which allegedly left the former with "scrapes and bruises" on his back, and asked him not to inform his wife.